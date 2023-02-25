WC skiing | This is how Iivo Niskanen alleviates the gnawing homesickness of a new father – “Fortunately, you can”

Last At the World Championships in Oberstdorf 2021 Iivo Niskanen competed bald, but now the man’s hair is literally bursting out from under his hat. However, this is certainly not the biggest change to the situation where the three-time Olympic champion competed in 2021 – or already six times before that.

He got his wife at the beginning of December Saana Niskanen with a baby boy, whose life he has had to be away for up to a third of his life due to necessary professional reasons.

“Fortunately, you can stay in touch in other ways. Every day I see the boy in a video call, and often several times. He is developing at a fast pace, and of course I don’t want to miss those unique moments”, Niskanen warms up when talking about his first-born, whose godfathers from sports circles include national team and club mates Perttu Hyvärinen mixed Ilkka Herola.

Everyone’s a Norwegian who is one of the best skiers of all time Björn Dählie openly told at one time that he briefly moved to the yard of his house in a trailer for the nights, when one of the offspring of the family was a bit louder at night. The story makes Niskas smile, whose son sleeps well at night.

“We’ve been lucky in that sense. But lately I’ve been sleeping at home in my own room with earplugs. I’d be quite helpless when the baby is still breastfed, of course. And nothing restores a top athlete from training stress like quality sleep.”

Niskanen and his wife have lived in Kuopio for a long time, and the city is also one of his numerous collaborators. Just before the World Cup in Planica, the city announced the gift plot received by the Olympic hero, which is located in the desired area of ​​the Archipelago. The 1,350 square meter plot was estimated to be worth just under 70,000 euros. The plot is related to the cooperation agreement between Niskanen and Kuopio.

Although In Kuopio’s press release, Niskanen talked about “the mapping of the house project starting after the season”, he wants to add a little to his statement.

Iivo Niskanen’s wife Saana Niskanen (right) was a year ago receiving the Olympic hero at Kuopio airport with her husband’s parents Tarja and Eero Niskanen.

“Here in the value competitions, we don’t really think about such things, we just ski. We will proceed calmly after the season, but of course concrete measures will be taken with the matter as the family grows.”

Niskanen praises the natural beauty of the Archipelago town, and at least at this point, the family thinks of Kuopio as a nesting place for the rest of their lives.

“A great place to live even for the needs of a top athlete.”

Niskanen’s good friends include the spear legend Tero Pitkämäkiwho recently admitted that the large house project in Ilmajoki took a lot of power from the main work at the end of the 2000s.

Prolonged national team mate Krista Pärmäkoski told again that he got out of his own project completed last year in Kuortane without any stress.

Niskanen is not going to swing on scaffolding when the time comes.

“The last time I did technical crafts was in Vieremä middle school. Yes, there are professionals for those jobs separately.”

“I only know how to ski. And that only in a different way”, Niskanen refers to his praised traditional style speed and his praised technique.

When Niskanen made it to his first honors competition in 2014, he was the youngest Finnish male skier ever to win an Olympic or adult honors gold medal in Sochi at the age of 22.

Threefold The athlete of the year has now very curiously followed the World Cup debutant who just turned 20 years old Niko Anttolaawhose technical expertise has received enormous praise from those with a critical eye Peter Northugia down to. Anttola is predicted for the year 2025 and for the World Cup in Trondheim, a guy who will grab the above-mentioned scepter from Niskas.

“Sometime last season I seriously started paying attention to Niko, and he is a really potential guy in the next few years.”

When Niskasta asked to compare his own technique with Anttola’s, the man smiled.

“Yes, technically Niko is at a completely different level than I was at his age, and the difference is not in my favor.”

