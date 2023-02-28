WC skiing | There is an empty house of horrors in the Ski World Championship camp, where no one wants to be

The Swedish national team has rented an empty apartment for the World Ski Championships. Sportsmen call this the house of horrors.

Swedish The skiing World Cup team has prepared for cases of illness in a big way.

The team has rented an apartment in Villach, Austria, which is empty for sick athletes. If an athlete gets sick, he is sent to a separate house from the rest of the team to prevent others from getting infected.

The spare accommodation is located about a hundred meters from the main accommodation. The team officials would take, for example, food to the isolated competitors when necessary.

“Nobody wants to end up there. If you have to go there, you might as well go home,” the Swedish skier Calle Halfvarsson told Aftonbladet.

Maja Dahlqvist cheers to Halfvarsson:

“It would be a nightmare to end up there. No one wants to live in that house.”

The World Cup will take place in Slovenia’s Planica without restrictions, but the national teams have their own precautions to prevent infections.

Along with the strict rules of the Swedish national team, the athletes must take care of their hand hygiene, avoid shops, and they each live in their own rooms.

Finnish team members wear a face mask indoors and avoid close contact.

National teams will stay in several different places during the Planica World Championships. Sweden is on Austria’s side. The Finnish cross-country team stays in Tarvisio, Italy, as do the Norwegian skiers.

The Finnish combined and ski jumping teams stayed on the Slovenian side in Kranjska Gora.