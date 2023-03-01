WC skiing | The young comet Niko Anttola hit hard readings and carefully shuffled the message deck

Niko Anttola was the second best Finn in his first prestigious competition for adults and can take a place in the relay team.

Niko Anttola20, showed mature skiing in his first adult race start on the World Championship tracks in Planica.

Anttola was the second best Finn in the 15 km freestyle race, 24th. He lost to Norway, who won the race Simen for Hegstad Krüger about two minutes.

Anttola’s performance means that the Finnish coaching staff will have to Teemu Pasanen management to seriously consider selecting him for the 4×10 kilometer relay on Friday.

There is only one sure place in the team Iivo in Niskase and Perttu Hyvärinen.

“The coaches then decide what the relay team is,” Anttola stated to the press circle.

Anttola also said that he hasn’t thought about which part would be his favorite.

Anttola skied at a steady pace throughout the race and the speed distribution was great.

He admitted that Planica’s World Cup trail was tough: one of the toughest normal distance trails he’s skied.

Anttola answered the questions calmly, in a slightly shy style. He also liked the fact that he was the second best of the Finns.

“Sounds really good. I was able to ski at my own level.”

“I bet the placement was just right. I am satisfied.”

In an interview with Viaplay, Anttola stated that he needs even more durability features.

“You still have to train for a few more years.”

Anttola said that the skis worked well. According to him, the track, which received criticism on previous trips, was also in good condition.

Perttu Hyvärinen was 13th at his best as a Finn. Competing with Anttola for the relay position Remi Lindholm 32nd He lost to Anttola by half a minute.

Arriving in Planica as a substitute in the middle of the games Markus Vuorela found at position 43.

Read more: Niko Anttola, 19, is one of the best skiers in his age group in the world, but there are also talents for a completely different sport

Read more: Niko Anttola fanned the World Cup gold, Norway’s skiing king already presented an extreme comparison

Read more: Marko Anttola was Mika Myllylä’s credit guardian, but he will stay away from his own son’s ski affairs at the World Championships

Anttolan The fact that he is the first Finnish skier in decades to be selected for prestigious competitions under the age of 20 shows his exceptionality.

At the beginning of February, Anttola won the under-20 World Championship gold in the games held in Canada. After that, he himself began to think that a place in Planica’s World Cup skiing could be possible.

Before the trip to Canada, Anttola achieved his first SC medal in the general category, when he got bronze in the 15 kilometers of the Tampere SC Games (year).

Anttola became the first skier under the age of 20 in almost 50 years to win an individual SM medal in the general category in men’s normal tours.