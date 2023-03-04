WC skiing | The young American quartet surprised on the team hill – Niko Kytösaho honestly admitted Finland’s failure

Planica

Finland Eetu Nousiainen, Vilho Palosaari, Antti Aalto and Niko Kytösaho were badly disappointed in the team hill of the World Championships in Nordic skiing organized in Planica, Slovenia.

The quartet had the ingredients for at least eighth place, i.e. for the second round, but the young team from the United States was able to surprise the Finns and grabbed the second round spot with a difference of no less than 13.6 points.

“I saw that there is a lot of difference going forward and something needs to be done. I loaded as much as I could,” anchor Kytösaho described the starting points for his jump.

He landed at 124.5 meters.

“I didn’t like the technology. I knew that the basic jump was not enough.”

After Kytösaho, a Japanese superstar Ryoyu Kobayashi with a jump of 133 meters nailed the next place for his country. Finland fought its battle especially against the United States, but lost. Kytösaho did not speculate on the Yankees’ surprise, but was honest about Finland’s level.

“We jumped really bad. If we had jumped as a team at our own level, we would have easily been in the second round. Everyone should have stretched a little.”

Ascendant swept 125 meters in the first group and at that stage had the USA and Japan behind him.

“There would have been a place to shoot, but the little one burped on the hill. I lost meters in it.”

Palosaari, who jumped for the first time on the World Cup team hill for adults, fell to 116.5 meters in the second group. Finland fell behind Japan.

“I fell into that same hole as before,” said Palosaari, who was in pain on Suurmäki.

At the age of 18, he is a member of the Finnish team and on a study trip. In the American quartet, three people born in this millennium jumped, of which anchor Erik Belshaw is Palosaari’s age. In terms of middle age, the American quartet was a couple of years younger than Finland.

In the third group, 27-year-old Aalto, a sure winner of the competition, failed and fell short of 117 meters. Finland fell behind the United States to ninth place.

“It was really quiet,” Aalto admitted.

Nousiainen gave recognition to the competing countries, of which, in addition to the United States, Switzerland could also have been in Finland’s bracket.

“Otherwise, the boys pulled well. The Yankees put up a good fight and improved to this day. Hats off to them.”

Finland also finished ninth in the team hill two years ago.

The competition is still ongoing.