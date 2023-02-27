WC skiing | The Swedish sprinter’s openness garners praise: “I feel like I’ve helped break a taboo”

Johanna Hagström, who finished tenth in the sprint, talked about her period in Planica.

His career having competed in other World Cup skiing events Johanna Hagström the job also ended in Planica after the sprint race. Hagström will leave the Games on Tuesday.

The World Cup did not go according to the plans of the 24-year-old Swede. Off the slopes, Hagström garnered praise for his open health talk.

Hagström told a Swedish newspaper For Expressenhow she panicked and stressed after realizing her period had started just moments before qualifying for the sprint.

On Monday, Hagström told how a flood of messages arrived on his phone after the brave opening.

“It feels great. When I think about the World Cup, I remember it even more than the athletic side,” he said on Monday For Expressen.

Swedish menstruation is openly discussed in the national team, so Hagström felt it was natural to talk about it in the media as well.

“Judging by the reactions, I can see that it is not as natural for some others. I feel like I have helped break a taboo,” he said.

Hagström said that he has received numerous contacts from young girls, for whom the skier’s comments have meant a lot.

“Some people have written to me and told me that after my interview they feel safer and more comfortable talking about periods with others.”

“When you get messages like this, especially from young girls, you get a little emotional,” she continued.

Hagstrom finished last week in the World Cup sprint of traditional skiing, which was skied on Thursday tenth.

Jonna Sundling, Emma Ribom, Maja Dahlqvist and Linn Svahn secured a quadruple victory for Sweden in the race.

Hagström was fourth in the Sprint World Cup two years ago in Oberstdorf.

Sweden reported on Monday how sprinters Hagström and Marcus Grate and finished 35th in the combined competition Moa Ilar sent home from the Games.

“He did not achieve what he had hoped for in his big goal of the season. The situation is never easy for us coaches who have to choose a team, nor for the skier who has to go home”, coach Lars Ljung said a Swedish newspaper for Aftonbladet Referring to Ilar.