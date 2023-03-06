WC skiing | The suspected under-measurement of the MM track amazes the expert – “Could there be an error in the measurement of smartwatches?”

The Finnish expert does not swallow the scandalous allegations about the race track of Planica’s royal journey.

5.3. 20:31

I ski The World Championships ended on Sunday in Planica, but that’s where the scandal started.

The course for the men’s 50 km (p) race is said to have been grossly undersized. According to the information provided by a Finnish skier, his GPS watch showed a reading of 44.69 kilometers at the finish line – and he was not the only one whose measuring device reported such data.

Leader of the competition Male Ponikvar dismissed claims of an undersized track, but the seed of doubt is deep. By Pål Golberg the winning time was the fastest in the history of the 50 km traditional skiing competition.

Message reached a Finnish expert on Sunday evening Jussi Prykärin to comment on Planica’s track guide.

“I don’t think this can be rationally explained in any way. Now we’re already talking about such a big difference,” Prykäri, who has worked as a technical expert for the International Ski Federation seven times in prestigious skiing competitions, marvels.

Tracks are measured from the center line according to Prykär. Thus, by skiing the optimal driving line, the course is naturally a little shorter.

“But still, that deviation sounds really big.”

50 kilometers in the race, a lap was covered seven times, which in Fisi’s official documents is marked as 7.14 kilometers long. If the race really was less than 45 kilometers long, one lap would have been closer to 800 meters shorter than announced.

“I don’t think it should be possible at all. No way”, Prykäri updates in confusion.

“I don’t know where the mistake is. Is it in a smart watch or somewhere.”

Prykäri clarifies that every race track is subjected to an official homologation process, where they are measured and inspected regularly. All data on track maps and their technical information are available on the Fis website.

“That measurement process is accurate. It reads GPS data, and as I understand it, in value races the homologation inspectors also measure the tracks from the center line with a measuring wheel. It should be a very clear process so that you don’t ski on undersized slopes.”

“I know that, for example, at the World Championships in Lahti 2017, I was involved when the homologation inspector measured all the tracks with a measuring wheel exactly, meaning they gave accurate meter readings. After that, it was confirmed with GPS data.”

Jussi Prykäri has worked as a technical expert in several prestigious ski competitions. For example, at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, he was also the chairman of the judges’ council.

Expert Prykäri suspects that the GPS data of the skiers’ own sports watches might contain errors.

“Would there be a human error in this measurement of smart watches? Or in something like this. Because that mistake feels so big that it already feels impossible. GPS data is not completely reliable. The higher you go into the mountains, the more often you start throwing.”

“They are not reliable even in the measurement process. Tracks are not officially measured with GPS, but with measuring wheels.”

The previous one Prykäri, who once worked as a TD for cross-country skiing at last winter’s Beijing Olympics, has also worked a lot with Ponikvar, the competition director of the MM-Planica.

“He’s a track designer and probably measured race tracks. At least so far, all the data that Uros has received from the tracks in Pyeongchang, for example, was really accurate. And there were very precise tracks.”

“Of course, in cross-country skiing, for example, a five percent throw is quite possible in a single round. For example, a five-kilometer course may well be 4,750 meters. It’s a natural throw, but this already sounds so big that without knowing the processes or seeing the official data, I would believe that it is a human error,” says Prykäri.