WC skiing | The star skier loves mustard – Ebba Andersson’s plate will have a surprise at the skiing competitions

Sweden’s star skiers have interesting backgrounds and habits. Ebba Andersson brings her own mustards to the games and doesn’t skimp on their use.

Swedish newspaper Expressen introduced the skiers of the Swedish World Cup team, revealing interesting things about them. Here are a few delicious picks.

Ebba Andersson is particularly fond of food. He takes his own mustard with him on his race trips, and doesn’t skimp on its use. According to Expressen, Andersson spices pizzas, pancakes and waffles with mustard, for example.

Frida Karlsson the routines include stretching, where he uses a special spoon to help him. Besides skiing, Karlsson loves football. He has played in the summers in the 3rd division Remle UIF.

Read more: HS follows the World Ski Championships – Finnish women easily reach the finals in the sprint relay, the men started their qualification

Karlsson is known on the racetracks for not leaving anything in stock. He skis to the borderlands of self-consciousness. This happened, for example, at the last Tour de Ski.

Music, on the other hand, unites friends Jonna Sundling28, and Emma Ribomin. Sundling’s instrument is the clarinet and Ribom’s the piano.

They can get a playmate from the men’s team, which Marcus Grate entertains sometimes by playing the ukulele. According to the magazine, Grate is also the sleepiest person on the team: he can sleep as long as he wants.

Calle Halfvarsson on the other hand, was known as the team’s warmonger until last summer. According to his teammates, he has calmed down after becoming a father. Halfvarsson has said that skiing is not his best sport, because tennis, football and billiards are reportedly great. Teammates have not agreed.

The “player” of the Swedish national team is William Poromaa. He often takes his PlayStation game console with him on trips and plays Call of Duty to his good friend, Norway Johannes Hösflot Kläboa against.

Poromaa has also gone hunting, which came up in Viaplay’s series Guldrommar. He shot a grouse on his trip, but according to Expressen, he likes to eat fried chicken.

Swedish achieved a total of seven medal places in the last World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf 2021 and was third in the medal table of the Games.

Two gold medals were won: in addition to the individual sprint, Jonna Sundling won the pair sprint, where her partner competed Maja Dahlqvist.

Sweden has achieved a total of 146 medal positions at the World Ski Championships, which entitles it to third place in the table. The leading country, Norway, is in the statistics in its highest solitude (398) and Finland in second place (204).

This year’s World Cup in Planica, Slovenia starts on Wednesday with the first qualifiers and ends on March 5.

Read more: The ski boss hinted at the return of the Russians – this is how a young Ukrainian skier responds

Read more: Markus Vuorela joins the Finnish World Cup team – the mat test went promisingly

Read more: Martin Johnsrud Sundby’s car was hidden for almost two years: “The pressure was hellish”

Read more: More information about Kerttu Niskanen’s injury: the doctor does not think the Games are in danger

Read more: HS follows the World Cup skiing – Riiber celebrated in combined, Zyla in ski jumping

Read more: Perttu Hyvärinen claims that the ad was a pure accident: “I didn’t read the contract until the end”

Read more: Marko Anttola was Mika Myllylä’s credit guardian, but he will stay away from his own son’s ski affairs at the World Championships