WC skiing | The royals are now in demand – they are candidates for the reigns of the World Championship tracks

Last having skied three Olympic golds in the winter snow Therese Johaugin the decision to withdraw from the race tracks leaves the crown of skiing queen for others to pursue in Planica’s World Cup skiing.

The end of the Norwegian star’s career means that there will be a merciless race for the crown of the skiing queen in the following days. There are several candidates for the throne – including Finns.

Finland’s strongest trump card is leading the world cup of normal distances called distance distances Kerttu Niskanen. In December in Beitostølen, Niskanen, who won the tenth intermediate start of traditional skiing and finished second in the Tour de Ski, is third overall in the Cup.

Planica’s demanding terrains are suitable for Niskanen, whose main distance is 30 kilometers on traditional skiing. He is also a medal candidate in the skiathlon, i.e. the combined competition.

In addition, Niskanen and another hope for success in Finland Krista Pärmäkoski fight for a medal in the pair relay, if they decide to participate in the race. The medal seam can also be found in the relay, which helps when aiming for the title of queen of the games.

Sweden's Frida Karlsson (left) and Ebba Andersson are among the biggest favorites of the World Ski Championships. Picture from the 2021 World Skiing combined competition, where Karlsson reached the finish line before Andersson and got silver while Andersson was left with bronze.

Pärmäkoski is one of the few skiers who have won a World Cup event in Planica. In January 2018, he was the best in the traditional ten.

At the World Championships, the top 10 will be skied in freestyle skiing. Pärmäkoski, who fell ill at the turn of the year, aims to win a medal from the trip in the manner of a skiathlon and thirty.

Perhaps the strongest candidates for the queen of the Games come from Sweden. Frida Karlsson and Ebba Andersson are stuck on the side of the medals almost on the way and make the Swedish women’s relay the number one favorite.

The Norwegian leading the World Cup overall race Tiril Udnes Wengin The pace has not been at the level of the early season since the illness. His earthlings Ingvild Flugstad Østberg vire looks good during the games.

The strongest candidates for success outside the Nordic countries come from the United States. Mixed Jessie Diggins that Rosie Brennan can return from Planica with several medals.

Norway’s Johannes Høsflot Klæbo (front) is the only favorite of the World Ski Championships to become the king of skiing. Iivo Niskas has a medal seam in the combined competition and at fifty. Picture from the Salpausselkä Games 2022.

The king of skiing from the crown, without illnesses, the same kind of tension drama is not born in Planica as on the women’s side. Norway’s number one star Johannes Høsflot Klæbo is the biggest favorite for the medal group at the Games.

Klæbo has dominated the World Cup in a superior way, winning most of its competitions. The five-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion returns home with more gold.

Klæbo is already skiing his first medal in the sprint, where Italy Federico Pellegrino and France Richard Jouve are his toughest challengers. Both have defeated the Norwegian this winter and can also get a medal in the pair relay.

Finland’s number one stick Iivo Niskanen takes his first steps in Klæbo’s stroller in the combined race. Niskanen recovered from the corona virus during the early winter and if the upward trend continues, Niskanen will try to tear the crowd apart in the traditional section to fight for a medal.

Niskanen, his main distance of the Games, will ski in a 50-kilometer traditional skiing competition on the final day. He is one of the favorites to win the trip.

Norway gets a rock-hard team behind Klæbo as well. Names From Pål Golberg Hans Christer to Holund and Didrik from Tønseth Simen to Hegstad Krüger aiming for medals when they get on the track.

You can especially expect medals from the Swedes William from Poromaa.

