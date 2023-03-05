WC skiing | The numbers tell about Iivo Niskanen’s blow – the Finnish star exorcises his mistake

The climbing speed of the last lap was not very competitive.

Planica

Already it was clear in advance that the uphill and working section of more than two kilometers, to be skied seven times, will play a big role in the men’s 50 kilometer cross-country start race.

On that part too Iivo Niskanen tried to make a golden solution, but couldn’t.

The interim data tells what kind of pace was kept on the uphill section in each lap. The intermediate points were located at the beginning and end of that section at the very highest point of the course.

Niskanen skied exactly half a minute harder in the last lap of the uphill section than in the penultimate lap. In the last round, it took him 6:59 minutes, while in the previous three rounds it had taken 7:13–7:29.

However, the blow was not enough.

“I was too sure that a short blow would be enough,” Niskanen said.

He said he had saved in previous rounds, which in retrospect was a mistake. That’s what Niskanen said too.

Read more: Iivo Niskanen gave a bitter account of his disappointment – “Rarely does it stand in such good shape in this saakeli”

“Tactical childhood. It kept some kind of skier going,” he said about the pace that was kept in the other rounds.

The climbing speed of the last lap was not very competitive. Niskanen skied the uphill section in 6:48 in the second round. In the early stages of the race, the track was at its fastest.

Times Iivo Niskanen’s rise times 1st round: 7.01 2nd round: 6:48 a.m 3rd round: 6.59 4th round: 7.13 5th round: 7.19 6th round: 7.29 7th round: 6.59 The uphill section started at about two kilometers in each lap and continued for a good four kilometers. The timing points were 2.1 kilometers apart. During the section, we climbed 114 meters. See also Sports competitions | Putin wants his own championships with China and India

Score:

Men, 50 km (p, joint start):

1) Pål Golberg Norway 2.01.30,2

2) Johannes Hösflot Kläbo Norway –1.0

3) William Poromaa Sweden –1.2

4) Calle Halfvarsson Sweden –1.6

5) Martin Löwström Nyenget Norway –6.2

6) Iivo Niskanen Finland –9.4

7) Didrik Tönseth Norway –11.6

8) Jens Burman’s Sweden –42.7

9) Theo Schely France –54.3

10) Federico Pellegrino Italy –1.46.2,

Other Finns: 33) Ristomatti Hakola –8.16,6. Ville Ahonen and Perttu Hyvärinen interrupted.

Read more: Iivo Niskanen was almost able to perform a miracle, but for this reason it was not seen

Read more: Iivo Niskanen doubted the length of the race – “That it was exactly fifty”

Read more: The Swedish skier sent greetings to Iivo Niskanen: “Sorry”

Read more: Teammates tell what kind of man Niko Anttola, the hero anchor of the message, is: “Like Kimi Räikkönen”

Read more: “The attempt to release Iivo was quite short” – Harri Kirvesniemi tells where the golden dream fell

Read more: Iivo Niskanen’s fight was enough instead of sixth – “I was too arrogant”, HS followed the 50 km race