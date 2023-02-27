WC skiing | The Finns have messed up on the World Cup tracks while working – this is how the coach responds to criticism

Women’s national team coach Juho Halonen hopes that Finland will have more joint start competitions and organize competitions on tougher terrains.

Planica

Finns Cross-country skiers’ performances on the Planica World Championship tracks have been marked by falls and concussions.

The pair relays skied on Sunday were the first races where all Finnish skiers stayed upright.

Many contusions have been the result of the fall of the skier in front. This happened, for example Arsi Ruuskanenwho crashed into his commercials after trying to get around competitors who had fallen in front of him in a high-speed descent.

The conditions on the slopes softened by the sun have also been difficult. Kerttu Niskanen fell painfully in the warm-up before the race after his skis kicked the snow.

However, there have been so many scams that it is justified to ask the question: Are there any shortcomings in Finns’ skiing skills?

Women’s national team coach Juho Halonen admits that there is always room for improvement even in Finns’ skiing technique.

According to Halonen, however, many falls have been caused by bad luck.

“For example To Ville Ahonen happened in a sprint so that Erik Valnes [sprintin olympiavoittaja ja maailmanmestari] fell before him. Ahonen couldn’t really be in a better place than Valnes and Klaebo’s peis.”

Read more: Kerttu Niskanen had a bad fall before the race “Ski went soft”

Read more: Arsi Ruuskanen crashed violently into a fence at a speed of 50 kilometers per hour – this is how the dangerous run out happened

Halonen also finds excellent Finnish performances.

“I remembered the sprint day Jasmi to Joensuu and Jasmin Kähärän good landing on the last downhill. As a team coach, you can be satisfied with that.”

Right after, Halonen reminds us of the fact that there are demanding slopes on international tracks.

“That’s good to know in Finland. Skiing is an endurance sport, but there must also be an emphasis on skill qualities.”

Halonen raises Norway, for example Johannes Høsflot Klæbonwho is extremely skilful on skis in all parts and conditions of the track.

Read more: Ounasvaara’s SM track is against the rules with one criterion and beats Holmenkollen handsomely: “It’s brutal”

It’s about is not just about counting.

“Skiing can be developed and made more economical and thereby transfer your own speed and endurance characteristics to a result on the slopes.”

The skill requirements of skiing have increased even more with the joint departures. Even on the World Championship tracks in Planica, many falls have occurred when skiing in a group. Warm conditions bring their own challenges to the tracks.

Halonen says that Finnish skiers need more experience in group skiing.

According to Halonen, sprint and joint start races have already increased nicely in the youth series. But more joint start competitions would also be needed for the national level of adults, from which the national team is aimed.

“It is worth thinking about whether, for example, it would be possible to have more joint start races for the Finnish Cup.”

Halonen encourages skiers aiming for the national team to participate in the Scandinavian Cup competitions. There are a lot of hard-level Swedish and Norwegian skiers and also joint departures.

“It’s a very good race series. You get a lot of experience there.”

Read more: Finland was humiliated on the World Cup track – responsible coach: “We’re not really bad at sprinting”

In addition Halonen hopes that the Suomen Cup and other national main competitions would be moved to more demanding tracks than the current ones.

According to Halonen, there are tracks in Finland that can withstand the toughest international comparisons, as long as there are race organizers.

“Puijo has very good tracks. We certainly hope that it will be included in the Finnish Cup program and there will be tough competitions there anyway.”

The Finnish Cup race could also be held in Ruka before the World Cup.

“Qualifying for places in the Ruka national group would be good to do where the World Cup is skied.”

Snowmaking systems for cross-country skiing also still need to be developed.

“Through that, we would be able to ski longer and harder routes. And as a result, there will probably be faster descents and more varied tracks.”