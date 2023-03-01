WC skiing | The Finnish team already has an incredible number of skis at the World Championships – this is how the skiing boss justifies

Finnish cross-country skiers have an estimated 800 pairs of skis at the World Championships in Planica. New skis also arrive at the competition venue all the time.

Planica.

Every who has skied a little more knows that the sport is an instrumental sport.

And when we talk about the sharpest peak of competitive skiing, the sport is an instrumental sport to the hundredth power.

The success of the athlete’s performance is affected by lubrication and the grinding and patterning of the ski sole. However, the most important thing is to find a ski with the right profile for each situation.

Lubricating or grinding cannot turn a “wrong” ski into a great one. That’s why, from a layman’s point of view, the Finnish national skiing team has an incredible number of skis at the World Championships in Planica.

For example among the world’s top skiers Krista in Pärmäkoski there are approximately 50–60 pairs of skis in Planica, says his coach Matti Haavisto.

Haavisto is also the logistics manager of the Finnish team.

Skis accumulate because there must be enough pairs of high-quality skis for each type of skiing and each weather area that can be used for the competition.

“Traditional skiing has bottom skis, skis and frost skis. There are wet weather and freezing weather skis for free. There are 4–5 pairs of possible race suits per weather zone per style. We will then start building a racing fleet from them,” says Haavisto.

He estimates that 8–10 pairs of skiers are tested for each race.

Finland’s maintenance center is its own maintenance truck, which has been touring Central Europe for months in World Cup competitions. Inside it is a huge amount of maintenance equipment and skis.

Haavisto estimates that cross-country skiers alone have 700–800 pairs of skis at the World Championships in Planica. The amount of equipment varies between skiers.

Matti Haavisto has worked in the Finnish national skiing team in numerous positions.

Iivo Niskanen and star skiers like Pärmäkoski have the widest arsenal.

“If you calculate that there are reserve skiers including the skis of 20 athletes, and each person would have 40 pairs, then 800 pairs is not far off.”

On top of this comes cross-country skis for combined athletes. However, they only have free skis.

Haavisto estimates that the number of skiers has increased significantly since the national team got its own service truck.

“Before that, there was maybe half of the current amount.”

Read more: A professional ski groomer reveals his miracle device that decides the winner: “I could start selling with a million devices per machine.”

Read more: Tricks are done at the Peltonen factory that baffle even the professionals: “No one knows the absolute truth“

And not that’s all. All skiers in Finland receive some new skis directly from the factory during the Games.

Pärmäkoski is the top name of the Norwegian Madshus, and he has received five new pairs for the Games. None of them had been competed in, at least not before the freestyle 10 km race.

Krista Pärmäkoski has 50-60 pairs at the World Championships in Planica.

The service level depends on the ski brand and the skier’s status. Brands also have different operating models.

Some brands send a big bunch of new skis to the games, and the on-site testing is solely the responsibility of the maintenance man and the athlete.

With other brands, the company’s representative does pre-qualification and brings to the competition only skis that have proven to work for the snow conditions of the competition venue.

“More is not always better. If dozens and dozens of new pairs come to the competition venue in a couple of weeks, the maintenance man and the athlete will drown in the number of skis.”

Pärmäkoski has been skiing with Madshus for a long time, and Norway knows exactly what works for him. In addition, Haavisto goes by himself before the season to select suitable pairs for the athlete for testing.

“The top-10 skiers will certainly be able to use as many skis as they want. In recent years, we have tried to patch gaps if we know there is a need in some weather area. There’s no point in getting excited.”

The maximum number of skis is at the beginning of the World Cup, when the testing phase is going on. Unsuitable skis are sent back to the factory and to other users.

A new ski requires a little break-in before competition use: several lubrications and also some skiing to round out the edges.

A good ski is also a matter of feeling. Just a good glide is not enough if the skier doesn’t trust his poles.

“It’s about the overall feel, how the ski feels. The athlete needs to sense the uphill sensitivity of the ski and how it comes down in a hard descent and at speed.”

The Finnish service truck has, among other things, a huge number of skis.

Read more: Kerttu Niskanen got tired of taking exams: “You can ask questions about other things too”

Read more: Jasmi Joensuu receives cruel messages: “Statistics come like from the cupboard shelf”

Read more: From Ilkka Herola, a complete crash on the slopes of the World Championships: “I have never skied in a potato field like this before”

Read more: Therese Johaug and Aino-Kaisa Saarinen have an icy relationship – the Norwegian has no intention of trying to reconcile