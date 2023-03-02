WC skiing | Salting the tracks is a cry for help – an experienced expert knows an easy way to get rid of it

With the help of salting, tracks heated by the sun can be put in race condition, but unprofessional salting can also ruin them.

Planica.

Weather report promises sunny and spring weather for the rest of the week on the World Championship tracks in Planica, with temperatures of up to +10 degrees.

It would mean that the fashion method of skiing has a use again. Sea salt will probably be spread on the tracks.

Salting the slopes has been a thing of the 2010s in top skiing. The reason is the warming of the climate and the skiing of the competitions in the late afternoon.

The World Ski Championships are held every two years at the turn of February and March. It is usually spring weather in Europe then. At worst, the slopes become full of slush, making it difficult to ski.

Salting is basically a simple solution to the complex problem threatening skiing, global warming. If you want the slope to be level and suitable for skiing in warm weather, sea salt is sprinkled on it.

In wet snow, the salt causes a chemical reaction, as a result of which the upper layer of the skier freezes.

The salting of the slopes, or the lack of it, has been the talk of the town in Planica at the World Ski Championships in Slovenia. In the opening stages of the race, there were numerous crashes in the sprints due to the sloppy tracks.

The same happened in the men’s and women’s combined race. The most serious consequence was Arsi Ruuskanen colliding with the advertising wall as he dodged skiers who had fallen in front of him on a high-speed descent.

Combined athlete Eero Hirvonen said that the poles had sunk from the surface of the track through deep into the snow. And so on.

Annmari Viljanmaa are Finland’s most experienced ski competition technical experts (TD). Viljanmaa has served as TD since 2008, and only a few of the competitions he supervised have had to salt the tracks.

Salting is decided by the judges council of the games. TD’s task is to monitor that the competition is carried out according to the rules and that everyone is allowed to compete under equal conditions.

Salting has been used in the World Championships since at least the 2015 World Championships in Falun. Viljanmaa believes that salting will become more common when the weather warms up due to climate change.

“In addition, the competitions are often skied in the afternoon, when the weather is warm and the sun has had time to melt the slopes.”

In 2017, Annmari Viljanmaa worked as a technical expert for the Oberstdorf World Cup race.

In salting the track is indeed sown with sea salt at the rate of about 5–10 grams per square meter. One Salt crystal hardens an area about the size of a snowball.

Up to one hundred kilos of salt can be used for salting the track, depending on the width of the track, the conditions and which parts of the track are salted.

However, it is not a simple matter, several different factors must be taken into account when salting.

The most important of them is humidity. You have to be able to make a wet ball in the snow. The chemical reaction will not take place if there is not enough moisture in the snow, says Viljanmaa.

The effect of the wind is also significant, as it can at worst make the surface very hard and icy after salting.

In Planica, it is the lower humidity of the snow that may have caused problems for salting, even though the temperatures have been sufficient. In some of the races, the tracks have broken up into a slushy mess

“Preserving ice for the Games was done earlier in the winter in dry conditions. That snow has been spread on the tracks, and it may not have worked in the most suitable way in salting. That may have been one of the reasons why, despite the salting, there has been sloppiness in e.g. bills.”

In salting mixture of different crystal sizes. The bigger the crystal, the deeper the effect of the snow layer extends.

“A mixture of different grain sizes gives a more uniform end result,” states Viljanmaa.

The snow must freeze deep enough. Otherwise, there will only be a thin hard surface on the track, which disappoints in the same way as when skiing with a hanki stock in the spring.

Salting must be done at least 30–60 minutes before the start. The track should be virgin, because it hardens to the shape it is in when the salt is applied.

Salt can be spread mechanically or by sowing by hand. According to Viljanmaa, Oslo’s Holmenkollen has highly developed salting equipment integrated into the pallet machine.

Holmenkollen has also carefully studied how the course of the day and the sun affect different parts of the terrain.

In most of them in some places, the salting is done by hand, so the renovation of the tracks is not an exact task in this respect. There is still not enough knowledge and skill to ensure the desired end result.

The International Ski Federation has prepared a manual on salting, but according to Viljanmaa, there is no “cookbook model” that works in different places and conditions.

“In most places, salting is done by hand. At the World Championships in Lahti 2017, the race organizers were prepared to spread salt with the equipment used for sowing the auxiliary soil,” says Viljanmaa.

According to Viljanmaa, salting is mostly applied to the sunniest parts of the track. In the shadier parts, the humidity is often not enough for salting.

It is important that the skiing conditions remain even, and the speed does not hurt badly when skiing from the shade to a sunny place.

In addition, sowing salt may spoil the snow’s natural sliding properties if there is not enough moisture in the snow.

“If the snow is too dry, the reaction will not take place and the salt will remain sticky on the surface of the snow.”

Viljanmaa is a simple technique that can be used to avoid salting in most cases. Regarding the weather conditions, it would be better if the races could be skied in the morning.

Then it would be cooler, and the effect of the sun would be less.

“I couldn’t suddenly come up with any other hokkupokkus trick. But the timing of the Games is affected, for example, by the time windows of television contracts.”