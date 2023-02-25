WC skiing | Perttu Hyvärinen comments on the uproar he caused: “Pure damage”

Skier Perttu Hyvärinen caused a stir on Friday by appearing after the combined competition of the World Championships in TV interviews with its partner’s product prominently displayed.

In Yle’s live interview, Hyvärinen arranged almost four minutes of visibility for her sponsor and almost the same amount on Viaplay.

At the same time, however, he violated the section of the athlete contract he made with the Finnish Ski Federation, which reads approximately as follows:

“The athlete is obliged to pay the association a contractual fine of 3,000 euros for violating the rules regarding product placement. The contractual penalty is imposed for each violation separately.”

Sanomat’s competition department has familiarized itself with that part of the contract.

Hyvärinen therefore received a fine of 3,000 euros from the union. When the issue arose, Hyvärinen did not comment on the matter to the media.

When On Saturday, Sanoma’s race editor suspected Hyvärinen that it was him and the “manazeri” Toy Ojansivu a calculated confusion operation, the resulting fines would have been agreed with the sponsor, Hyvärinen denied the matter.

According to Hyvärinen, it was an accident.

“This was a pure accident on my part. Didn’t read the contract until the end,” Hyvärinen commented via text message.

According to this, Hyvärinen booked Komerofood’s food product, which calls itself a “meal accelerator” on its website, into its competition backpack and took it with it in front of the TV cameras, thinking that it was okay.

“I thought it was allowed to show in the interview, but it only applies to the drinking zone,” Hyvärinen said.

A year at the beginning, in an interview with HS, Hyvärinen and Ojansivu said that one of the ideas behind their surprising collaboration is to confuse.

“Our goal is not to confuse in this way, but only in a positive spirit. Apologies”, Hyvärinen messaged on Saturday.

Hyvärinen, who finished tenth as the best Finn in his opening race, also stated this: “We will try to focus more on the result. It turned out to be a surprisingly big mess.”

