WC skiing | Pärmäkoski left the continuation of his career at Viaplay open: “Better if you think for a while more”

Krista Pärmäkoski told about her experiences.

Skier Krista Pärmäkoski has not yet made a final decision on the continuation of his value racing career. Pärmäkoski, 32, shared his thoughts on the matter in an interview with Viaplay after Saturday’s 30-kilometer competition in traditional skiing at the World Championships.

“Now I’m probably feeling so bad that it’s better to think for a while,” Pärmäkoski said sensitized and after thinking for a while on Viaplay.

In any case, Pärmäkoski plans to continue competitive skiing this winter.

“The competitions will continue, next weekend you should be able to ski for fifty,” he continued.

The continuation of Pärmäkoski’s career became a topic of conversation after his manager Aki Pajunoja shrugs on Thursday on Twitter by asking his followers if Pärmäkoski will ski the last race of his career on Saturday.

Of the Icals Pärmäkoski, who hails from Luhalahti, has won a total of 12 race medals in his career, four of which he has achieved from personal trips. He has represented Finland in, among other things, four Olympic Games.

In Saturday’s race, Pärmäkoski was 15th. He lost to the overwhelming winner, the Swede For Ebba Andersson 3.13.7 minutes.

Saturday in the competition, Pärmäkoski changed his skis already at 7.5 kilometers, while the other top skiers only changed their skis halfway.

“It was difficult today. The ski was slippery, but I didn’t get enough grip, my legs were tired. Not good skiing at all. I took a better ski from the “box” for the trip. And it was probably the right decision for me to switch at that point,” Pärmäkoski told Viaplay.

Kerttu Niskanen was sixth in Saturday’s race after losing to the winner by 1:08.2 minutes.

The following the prestigious skiing competitions will be held in 2025 in Trondheim, Norway. Planica’s World Cup skiing continues on Sunday, when the men’s 50 km traditional skiing race is on the program.

Pärmäkoski said at Viaplay that he expected better from Planica’s tracks. He missed out on a medal.

Krista Pärmäkoski on the World Championship track on Saturday.

Krista Pärmäkoski is married Tommi Pärmäkoski, 39, with. Tommi Pärmäkoski has become known as a fitness coach for several sports and he is also known for his role as the Finnish Olympic Committee’s top sports manager.

Krista Pärmäkoski’s long-term personal trainer is Matti Haavisto.

