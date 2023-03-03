WC skiing | Medal hopes are now on the shoulders of the men’s relay team – HS follows the day of the World Ski Championships

At the World Ski Championships on Friday, the medal expectations of Finnish skiing fans are focused on the relay team led by Iivo Niskanen.

Planica At the World Championships, it’s the turn of the cross-country men’s relay on Friday. The starters of the teams leave at 1:30 p.m. In the evening, four Finns will participate in the suurmäki hill jumping competition.

HS follows Friday’s race day in this article.

Friday’s program:

At 1:30 p.m. Skiing, men’s 4 x 10 km relay.

Finnish team: Ristomatti Hakola, Iivo Niskanen, Perttu Hyvärinen, Niko Anttola

18:30 Hill jumping HS138

Finns: Antti Aalto, Eetu Nousiainen, Niko Kytösaho, Vilho Palosaari