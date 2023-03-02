WC skiing | Matintalo skis a good opening section, the United States is collapsing – HS follows

Finland skis in the order Matintalo, Niskanen, Piippo, Pärmäkoski.

I ski On the fourth and last day of the World Championships, only the women’s 4×5 kilometer relay will fight for medals.

Finland’s message opens Johanna Matintalo and another part of the traditional way of skiing is sivakoi Kerttu Niskanen. Free skiing conveys the message Eveliina Piippo and Krista Pärmäkoski.

Sweden, who won the World Championship gold in 2019, will enter the track as the overwhelming favorite for the championship. Two years later, Sweden fell to sixth place.

Finland’s previous relay medal is from 2021, when Pärmäkoski secured the bronze medals for Finland with his final effort.

The message starts at 1:30 p.m.

In the evening, in Planica, jumpers will be qualified for the hill jumping suurmäki competition. From Finns Antti Aalto, Niko Kytösaho, Eetu Nousiainen and Vilho Palosaari are vying for a spot in the jumping competition on Friday night.

The hill qualifying starts at 18:30.