WC skiing | Martin Johnsrud Sundby’s car was hidden for almost two years: “The pressure was hellish”

Martin Johnsrud Sundby works at the World Championships as a TV expert and remembers his Finnish competitors very warmly.

Planica An easily recognizable skiing legend is still working in the media area of ​​the World Cup: Martin Johnsrud Sundby38. Olemus reveals that he still likes playing sports, but his training buddies from Oslo for many years Simen Hegstad Krüger, By Hans Christer Holund and Sjur Røthen he no longer goes jogging with her.

“It wouldn’t be up to coping yet. I’m just too busy.”

The father of three is a partner in a health coaching company, analyzes skiing at Viaplay and runs a streaming service at Discovery System(tail peak) entertainment program.

In 2017, Iivo Niskanen celebrated the 15 kilometer (p) gold at the award ceremony in Lahti market. Martin Johnsrud Sundby (left) took silver ahead of Niklas Dyrhaug, who is Niskanen’s good friend.

Cross-country skiing the continental plates shook after the 2014–15 season. Sundby had given two doping samples during the season, which contained an amount of salbutamol, the active ingredient of the asthma medicine, that exceeded the rule.

Sundby was released by the International Skiing Federation in September 2015. The World Anti-Doping Agency Wada appealed to the sport’s international appeals body CAS, which less than a year later deemed the act worthy of a two-month ban. Pannan Sundby performed the melt during the earth.

The whole thing became public only at the end of the process, which caused a huge uproar in Norway. However, the encryption process went according to the rules of jurisprudence.

“I was like a loose log for almost two years. The pressure was hellish. Maybe five people in total knew about the whole thing: me, my wife, my lawyer and maybe two people in the Ski Association. It was a really difficult time.”

In 2018, Martin Johnsrud Sundby participated in the Blink endurance sports event in Sandnes, e.g. With Iivo Niskanen and Aleksandr Bolshunov

“I missed going for a run with training friends who became friends and hiding such a thing from them. At the same time, I knew all along that I had never sought a competitive advantage in violation of the doping rules.”

The price was tough not only mentally but also financially. The man with 14 prestigious race medals lost the Tour de Ski victory at the turn of the year 2014–15 and the overall World Cup victory.

Reputation damage was minimal in Norway; pleasant and sociable Sundby was one of the most popular athletes in the country throughout his active career. He crowned his career at the World Championships in Seefeld 2019 by winning his only individual gold medal in the 15 km (p) thanks to his amazing final kilometers.

See also HS Turku | Turku is revolutionizing the landscapes of Kupitta - The train passenger will soon arrive in a new kind of city center Martin Johnsrud Sundby took his first individual race medal at the World Championships in Oslo 2011. He was third in 15 kilometers (p) behind Matti Heikkinen (center) and Eldar Rönning.

“I took a huge risk in my choice of skis and started third with the best pair, because I knew it would be the best of them at the end of the race.”

Read more: Perttu Hyvärinen claims that the ad was a pure accident: “I didn’t read the contract until the end”

In the year 2017 Sundby appeared in the doping headlines again, but this time in a completely different role. Alexander Legkov and Maxim Vylegzhanin took a double victory in the 50 km 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi. In 2017, the International Olympic Committee invalidated the results of the Russian men due to doping violations.

Sundby, who finished fourth in the competition, laughs at his memories.

“First I was told that I was the new winner. Then it turned out that the doping case did not concern the third-placed Russian at all (Ilya Chernousov), but I would still get a silver medal”, Sundby says nervously.

In 2018, CAS returned the results of the competition to the original and Sundby to fourth place.

“I got to be an Olympic champion for two weeks! It’s better than nothing,” says the powerhouse who received two Olympic victories in relays.

One spring Matti Heikkinen Sundby, who trained in Oslo for a couple of months, skied several epic competitions against Finns. At the World Championships in Oslo 2011 against Matti Heikki and later also against Iivo Niska.

“Iivo is very popular in Norway. He was my most brutal opponent, a great skier. There was another similar one Johan Olsson.”

Own about his old friends, Sundby admits that he admires the one who lived a colorful life Petter Northugiawho has a slightly different personality than the clinical winning machine Johannes Høsflot Klæbo.

“Slept until two in the afternoon. Trained from three to five and stayed up again for morning classes. And contrary to my imagination, the nicest guy in the world.”

Read more: Marko Kilp was shocked when he turned on the TV – Estonia’s skiing hopes at the World Championships live on Nokia