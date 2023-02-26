WC skiing | Marko Anttola was Mika Myllylä’s credit guardian, but he will stay away from his own son’s ski affairs at the World Championships

Marko Anttola was last at the World Cup as the national team’s ski supervisor in Planica in December 2019: “One rainstorm lasted from Thursday to Sunday”.

Two turned 20 a week ago Niko Anttola is the first Finnish male skier in almost 50 years to compete as a junior in prestigious competitions on normal distances.

In 1976 Risto Kiiskinen was selected for the Olympics at the age of 19.

Anttola, who won gold and silver at the World Junior Championships, joined Planica’s World Cup team from outside the A national team group.

This also means that when it comes to ski maintenance, which is always important, Anttola comes from outside. None of the members of the maintenance team had prior experience and knowledge of Anttola’s ski equipment.

Apart from Anttola himself, his father and coach know his skiing best Marko Anttola, which once operated, years before the birth of Niko, the superstar of the 1990s Mika Myllylän as a ski guardian.

Marko Anttola travels with his wife to Planica to cheer Niko on, but he is not going to interfere with Niko’s ski maintenance.

“I’m there as a race tourist as can be. Yes, the team does its job there, that’s clear.”

Nikon is responsible for ski maintenance during the competitions Heikki Köykkä.

“It’s perfectly fine. I don’t see any problem with that. It’s more about whether Niko has good skis for those games. I believe there are. I’m not worried about ski maintenance. Yes, they do the best that can be done under those conditions.”

According to Marko Anttola, Niko has also received new pairs of Fischer skis for the World Championships to test.

“Of course, Nikon needs to know and know which skis have worked so far. You can ask me too, but those decisions and choices have to be made there. I have no doubt that it will be successful. It’s useless for me to shout from behind the fence to take that.”

Marko Anttola reveals that Niko will also have traditional skis with him at the World Championships, although he will only compete in freestyle these days.

Season at the beginning, Marko Anttola talked about whether Niko could get to the adult World Championships after his own main competitions, i.e. the Junior World Championships.

Now it can be said that Planica’s trip came out of the budget, as it were, for both the son and the father, who works as a financial manager in the logistics industry.

“Yes, it definitely came. Of course, it’s very positive that this happened in the end, when the other races went so well. Now I just hope that Niko would be able to make such a performance according to his condition. That would be just fine.”

Niko Anttola competes in Planica in the 15 kilometers (v) skiable only with an intermediate start, which is scheduled for Wednesday, March 1.

Young The World Championships were held ten hours behind the time difference in the western part of Canada, on the 2010 Olympic tracks in Whistler.

Marko Anttola says that it took about a week to recover from the time difference.

“Then Niko got into a normal training rhythm. It was a good week of training before leaving for Planica. If the last few days go well, and there are no health problems, we can assume that Niko will be able to ski in the same way as he has been up to now.”

After quitting Myllylä’s ski custodian, Marko Anttola returned a dozen years ago to work as a ski custodian at the national championships and a few years later did occasional gig work for the national team. He even took part in the World Championships in Lahti in 2017.

The last time he remembers was working at the World Cup as the national team’s ski supervisor in Planicas in December 2019.

“At that time it was raining terribly. One rainstorm lasted from Thursday to Sunday. It was pouring down. Sometimes it rained hail and thunder, and the sprint race was stopped for a while. It was extreme conditions, and there was only snow on the track”, recalls Marko Anttola.