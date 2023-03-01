WC skiing | Krüger is on his way to the World Cup gold, Hyvärinen is Finland’s top name, Anttola’s great job in goal – HS follows

Germany’s Katharina Althaus can make World Cup history on Wednesday.

Planica The first medals of Wednesday’s World Cup skiing will be awarded in the intermediate start of the men’s 15 km freestyle skiing.

They compete in the Finnish team Niko Anttola, Markus Vuorela, Remi Lindholm and Perttu Hyvärinen. The quartet is not one of the trip’s favorites, but there is plenty to watch, especially in the super promising Anttola, who is skiing in his first prestigious race for adults.

At the beginning of February, Anttola skied the under-20 World Championship gold in the free tens. A few days earlier, he achieved World Cup silver in the traditional 20 km joint start.

The men’s 15 km race starts at 1:30 p.m. Anttola starts at 13:34, Vuorela at 13:47, Lindholm at 13:49:30 and Hyvärinen at 13:57.

Wednesday started with the hill section of the combined team race. Finland’s team Arttu Mäkiaho, Otto Niittykoski, Eero Hirvonen, Ilkka Herola jumped to sixth.

As expected, Hirvonen and Herola were the best jumpers in Finland. Mäkiaho and Niittykoski, on the other hand, fell short of the desired size in the metric trade.

“It was a bit like being hit on the back with a baseball bat after that bow. That hill was pretty empty. The weather was a bit bad, but it was a bit worse jump compared to yesterday,” Mäkiaho told Viaplay.

Race the leading Norway after the hill section Jarl Magnus Riiber jumped Planica suurmäki to a new hill record of 139 meters. Mäki’s HS point is at 138 meters.

Read more: Finland sixth in the hill section of the combined team race: “It’s like being hit on the back with a baseball bat”

Germany’s Katharina Althaus will seek her fourth gold medal from the World Championships in Planica on Wednesday.

Race day ends at 18:30 with the women’s suurmäki competition, where Germany Katharina Althaus is seeking his historic fourth ski jumping gold from the same World Championships.

So far, no hill jumper has been able to do the trick.

26-year-old Althaus has already won gold in the women’s normal hill, team hill and mixed team hill in Planica. On Tuesday, he won Suurmäki qualifying.

Althaus has a total of seven World Championship gold medals in his trophy cabinet, four of which are from previous games. He has won Olympic silver twice and World Championship silver once.

Both Finnish jumpers also passed the qualification and are participating in the competition. Jenny Rautionaho jumped ninth in qualifying, Julia Kykkänen was the 22nd