WC skiing | “Krista had a better ski” – straight talk from Finland’s lubrication manager

The equipment of the women’s relay team was in medal condition on Thursday. Pärmäkoski’s ski, who skied the anchor section, was even better than Sweden’s Maja Dahlqvist, lubrication manager Mika Venäläinen estimated.

2.3. 17:16 | Updated 2.3. 22:09

Planica

Finland the medal of the women’s relay team was not caught on the WC tracks in Planica, at least not because of the success of the maintenance team.

“There were some good observations”, the national team’s lubrication manager Mika Venäläinen immediately after the race.

Finland struggled until the small climb that brought the bronze to the stadium, but that’s Sweden’s anchor Maja Dahlqvist giant Krista Pärmäkoski a special sprint woman with her qualities and experience.

The relay women had to settle for fourth place after an excellent fight.

Lubrication Manager The Russian stated that it was a pity that the medal was soaked. However, the situation was easier, because the maintenance team had succeeded in difficult conditions excellently.

The Russian emphasized that the maintenance team’s work is also measured by medal statistics. There is still a round zero in the Finland column.

“When the medal hasn’t come, then you can’t say that we were above the others or bad. Maybe such a medium,” Venäläinen appreciated his group’s activities.

Visual observations of the terrain and Venäläinen’s own speeches made it clear that the medal was up for grabs for the equipment.

Johanna Matintalo skied a long climb in the opening section with a relaxed kick and had to brake a little on the descent to avoid hitting the skis of those in front.

Like Matintalo, who skied on grip skis Kerttu Niskanen the equipment seemed to work well. After two legs, Finland was in the lead.

“Kertu must have good skis, and so must Johanna. We invested in that,” said Venäläinen.

The skating skis had also been given a good beating.

“It looked good on the free sections. Krista’s skiing was good, and so was Eve’s [Eveliina Piippo]. A normal day.”

Johanna Matintalo skied the opening part of the relay convincingly.

The Russian is known for his cautious statements. It could be concluded from his message that Finland was firmly in the medal fight for the equipment.

“On the last leg, it seemed that Dalhqvist’s ski was not as good as Kristall’s. Krista caught Maja on the downhill. The two ski with different brands, and each of them had probably found the best pair in their own ski pack.”

The solution of the message summed up well the fact that the athletes themselves most often decide the fate of the medals. The job of the anointing group is to make the struggle possible.

Pärmäkoski got to the anchor section five seconds after Dahlqvist. He caught the Swede a couple of kilometers before the finish, and took the lead.

“I think he was looking at the heart rate monitor during the ascent. I knew that now I’m just trying to hit,” Pärmäkoski said.

Pärmäkoski’s goal was to freeze the sprint expert before the final stretch, but it turned out differently.

Dahlqvist didn’t fall off the ride, but crashed on the last small climb.

“I wouldn’t do anything differently. If we both came to that end fresh, then the gap would have been even more stark,” commented Pärmäkoski on his tactics.

The competition after a severe polemic started in Sweden about the success of the maintenance group. Sweden was one of the favorites to win the competition, but had to settle for the dullest medal.

Especially Frida Karlsson the reason for the collapse on the third leg was poor lubrication, but Sweden’s maintenance manager Petter Myhlback defended his own with extraordinary strictness.

“On behalf of the lubrication group, I can say that we have worked harder than ever. I think we had a good squad today. The result reflects the athletic performance,” Myhlback said According to Aftonbladet.

Myhlback commented quite bluntly in the interview with Viaplay that Karlsson also looked tired and couldn’t push properly.

“Maybe another team had better skis, but we were in Takuu’s fight today. We had top skis on some sections.”

Read more: The Finnish team already has an incredible number of skis at the World Championships – this is how the skiing boss justifies

Read more: Salting the tracks is a cry for help – an experienced expert knows how to get rid of it

Mika Venäläinen heads the lubrication team of the Finnish national skiing team.

Lubrication group the fact that the weather reports have not always been correct has brought its own twists to the work in Planica.

According to the Russian, there were difficult conditions in the women’s relay. It had snowed a little during the night, and the weather was quite positive. The traditional track froze, there was wet new snow on the side.

“It was exciting again from the morning until the very end. I have been on hot coals. Every race is like that,” said the Russian.

Venäläinen assesses Finland’s success compared to competitor countries cautiously.

In the men’s 15 km race on Wednesday Remi Lindholm and Niko Anttola got good equipment, Perttu Hyvärinen and Markus Vuorela average tricks.

“No country has particularly stood out here. This race was a good measure as the teams started at the same time. We are in the game and we haven’t done any miracles. The competition is just damn tough, all the blocks have to fall into place.”

However, according to the Russian, the Swedish lubrication group has been successful.

“Sweden has a good number of medals, they have certainly been good at maintenance as well.”

“Of course, it saddens me that I didn’t get a medal now. But I don’t feel like beating my head in the bush myself.”

Read more: Krista Pärmäkoski opened up about the decisive moment of the medal fight: “I knew that now I’m just trying to strike”

Read more: Swedish female skiers and lubrication manager in a war of words: “He hasn’t skied on my skis”

Read more: Harri Kirvesniemi found a dangerous opponent for Kerttu Niskanen in the relay

Read more: Eveliina Piippo revealed on Viaplay how she tried to keep Swedish star Frida Karlsson under control

Read more: The lack of snow is driving skiers to higher and higher mountains in the US model – “The problems are getting so big”