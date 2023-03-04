WC skiing | Kerttu Niskanen’s medal is threatened by a woman with a wild plan – the Norwegian legend is completely knocked out

Astrid Øyre Slind plans to participate in Sunday’s Vasaloppet. He will fly there on his sponsor’s plane after Saturday’s 30 km race.

Planica

Kerttu Niskanen a clear main journey in the World Ski Championships is finally ahead on Saturday, when the 30 km traditional joint start race will be held in Planica.

One of Niskanen’s biggest threats is Norway Astrid Øyre Slind, whose background is amazing. Slind, 35, has competed in the Ski Classics series of marathon trips for most of his career. He took an eight-year hiatus from the World Cup until he unexpectedly returned last fall.

The impression was immediately convincing enough that Slind was selected for the Norwegian World Cup team. The first competitions of my career have already brought the skiathlon bronze and the relay championship before the main trip.

“I really don’t regret trying this,” Slind tells Sanom and laughs. “This has been the best season of my career. It’s really fun to take part in the World Championships and now also be the world champion.”

When I was younger Slindi’s career did not take off, even though he won gold and silver at the under-23 World Championships. He mainly fought for the remaining World Cup points. In a skiing country like Norway, it is not celebrated yet. The above has had its turn by Marit Bjørgen, Therese Johaugin, Ingvild Flugstad Østberg and by Heidi Weng level goers.

In the Ski Classics series, on the other hand, the result has been wild and he has won and won one after another. The series does not attract the biggest names even in Norway, but watching it is part of the country’s winter sports traditions.

“Last fall, the exercises went really well. I felt that this must be tried now or never.”

The illness in November was to take the national team place, but was not fatal in the end. Slind says that he has done a lot of technique training in order to be able to do not only the push but also the shift skiing and the freestyle.

“I didn’t expect to be this good, but you never know what will happen,” says the good-natured Slind.

Kerttu Niskanen says that Slindi has a strong upper body. “It also serves in these games. He has been training a lot, and his condition is good,” says the Finnish star.

His career already retired Norwegian giant skier Martin Johnsrud Sundby knows Astrid Øyre Slind’s story well. Sundby is in Planica as a TV expert.

Sundby says that Slind has trained really hard throughout his career, maybe even a little too much, and learned from his mistakes. The amount of practice has been the same with Bjørgen and Johaug.

“He’s an animal. He doesn’t get tired. He has been practicing the push with men for 4-5 hours and has not complained at any point,” says Sundby.

Sundby says that Slind has developed the straight push to a whole new level. In marathons, the competition is done with straight push. “He probably has the best in the world, as we saw against Johaug last year in Birgen.”

Slind defeated Johaug in the prestigious 54 km Birkebeinerrennet race.

Sundby has not been surprised by Slindi’s tough condition, but the rapid development of this skiing technique has come as a bit of a shock.

Slind is going to do a wild trick this weekend. On top of Saturday’s 30 kilometers, he plans to ski the traditional Vasaloppet’s 90 kilometers in Sweden on Sunday. Possible award ceremonies in Planica are ahead in half past nine countries. Vasaloppet starts at eight in the morning.

“It will be a 120 kilometer weekend. I’m sure I’ll be really tired after that, but it’s worth the effort. Vasaloppet is a bonus,” says Slind.

He flies there on his sponsor’s plane.

Martin Johnsrud Sundby has a clear opinion about Slind’s plans.

“I don’t like it at all. That way you can destroy everything. I don’t understand why he is doing that. Why wouldn’t he just enjoy the World Championships and prepare for Holmenkollen, which is a much bigger race in Norway than the Vasaloppet?” Sundby wonders.

“Of course, if he wins, he’s a hero. But he can also destroy the next three to four months of his training. That wouldn’t be smart.”

The legendary games will be held at Holmenkollen in Oslo in a week. Women also ski 50 kilometers there.