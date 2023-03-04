WC skiing | Kerttu Niskanen is chasing a medal, Ebba Andersson leads by far

On Saturday, the World Ski Championships will be contested in the combined (men), women’s 30 km (p) and ski jumping men’s team competition.

The day started with the combined hill section (HS138). They are in the Finnish team Ilkka Herola, Eero Hirvonen, Walteri Karhumaa and Otto Niittykoski.

After the hill section, Norway is at the top Jarl Magnus Riiber. The best Finn is Hirvonen, two minutes and 43 seconds ahead of the leader and 15th place. Herola’s difference to Riiber is 2.50 (19th). Niittykoski was 30th (+3.51) and Karhumaa 38th (+4.50).

We leave for the skiing section at 4 p.m.

Finland’s medal hopes are high when the women’s 30 km (p) joint start race starts at 1 p.m. Kerttu Niskanen, Krista Pärmäkoski, Johanna Matintalo and Anne Kyllönen.

Saturday’s final sport is the ski jumping team competition. Jumpers in the Finnish team Antti Aalto, Niko Kytösaho, Eetu Nousiainen and Vilho Palosaari.