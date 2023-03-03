WC skiing | Kerttu Niskanen gave an enigmatic comment about the most followed leg in Finland

Kerttu Niskanen plans to take the medal from the final race of the World Ski Championships: “There is still one attempt left and we will use it.”

Kerttu Niskanen commented on the state of Finland’s most followed leg at the Planica ski stadium a day before the 30 km traditional skiing race of the World Championships.

The final distance of the Women’s World Ski Championships is also Niskanen’s main distance in these games.

Niskanen faces high expectations in the race, because both Finland and Niskanen’s own medal account still shows zero.

After Friday’s warm-up run, Niskasen had a clear view of the 30 kilometer race.

“There is still one company left and we will use it,” Niskanen stated about his own career.

On Sunday, there is still a men’s 50 kilometer race in the program, where Iivo Niskanen is a medal favorite.

Based on Thursday’s relay race, Niskanen is at least in good shape. With the exception of one thing, all the pieces for success are completely in place.

“There hasn’t been any other problem other than that small leg injury. Otherwise, everything has gone according to plan.”

He did not comment further on the condition of the leg, but there may still be some sensations in it after the injury.

“As I said yesterday, now we are thinking about the Games. It is what it is.”

According to his own words, Niskanen fell badly on Saturday last week during the warm-up for the combined race, but nevertheless skied fifth.

After the fall, Niskanen took one rest day, but has since competed in the freestyle skiing decathlon and in the relay.

Niskanen named the Swedish and Norwegian skiers, Germany as his toughest opponents by Katharina Henning mixed Krista Pärmäkoski.

Niskanen is facing heavy competition, where differences arise.

“The track is quite gentle and it’s difficult to get off. I believe that the group will start to break up when there is more travel. The impact positions are formed as the race progresses.”

Although the track is likely to be slippery and slippery in the 30-kilometer race, according to Niskanen, the shift skiing is in the glory in the nearly one and a half hour race.

“You need legs in the race. The journey will definitely start to weigh on you, and no one goes into the race with an equal push.”

He also aims for a good ranking in his favorite trip Anne Kyllönen.

“I can be satisfied with a top-20 place, and if it goes better, I’ll be very happy,” Kyllönen stated.

Kyllönen said that the race condition is a bit of a puzzle, because he has a longer break from a successful normal distance race behind him.

“I’ve done long intensity exercises, and I believe the pace has been sufficient.”

“I like the long climb of the track, when you just get a good grip and can ski it properly.”

The last time Finnish cross-country skiers were without a World Cup medal was in 2003 at the Val di Fiemme Games, when the Lahti doping cart had crushed the Finnish cross-country team before that.