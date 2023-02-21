WC skiing | Jonna Sundling’s terrible weather in Planica arouses fear: “The worst competition weather I’ve ever experienced”

Jonna Sundling has not forgotten the 2019 World Cup race. “Thunder, thunder, rain and wind”,

I ski The World Cup stage in Planica is small but unpredictable. This is how the Swedish skiers described the competition venue, where the surrounding mountains can cause a variety of weather conditions for a week and a half.

Expressen’s sprint star interviewed Jonna Sundling has not forgotten the 2019 World Cup race in Planica. At that time, the sprint race was hit by bad weather.

“Back then, everything was the same. Thunderouslypyrite, rain and wind,” Sundling recalled.

Yet so far the weather in Planica is acceptable, although there are a lot of temperatures for the skiing competitions, up to 10 degrees.

However, it is known that rapid changes are possible. For the weekend, a low pressure area is arriving over the race venue, which will bring rain. The threat of rain hangs over the women’s skiathlon, especially on Saturday.

“If bad weather is forecast here, it could mean really bad weather. We have to cross our fingers that it won’t be the same as last time,” Sundling said.

“It was the roughest competition weather I’ve ever experienced. It was absolutely crazy.”

The World Cup skiing in Planica from 23 February to 5 March.

