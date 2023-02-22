WC skiing | Jenny Rautionaho, who has recovered from a terrible accident, cleared the hill qualifying

Jenny Rautionaho was able to participate in the women’s WC normal hill race. Julia Kykkänen failed.

Planica

Hill jumper On Wednesday, Jenny Rautionaho showed the endurance of her competitive nerves when she returned to real action after a bad fall in Willingen, Germany at the beginning of February.

Rautionaho cleared 92.5 meters from the standard hill in Planica, Slovenia, and immediately secured his place in Thursday’s competition.

“Quite a reasonable jump, and I got a kick out of the practice round. It’s nice that the basic jump is enough for that high”, said Rautionaho after his performance.

According to the Finn, the conditions in the normal hill qualifying of the World Cup competitions were even. Rautionaha sizzled in its high trajectory.

“This is the kind of hill where you come down from a high place. Our knees don’t really like it,” said Rautionaho, who suffered a lot from knee injuries.

The knees remained intact even in the fall on Suurmäki in Willingen, but the trip was prolonged due to hospital days. There were several bumps, but according to Rautionaho, the gap between the ears remained in good condition and there was no jump scare.

“It wasn’t exciting when I got to the tower, but after the control at the top, when I was walking towards the boom, I had the feeling that oh well, I’m going to the race again,” Rautionaho said.

Hurja tälli changed the preparation plans and refined the goals. Basic jumps are fine.

“It was not the kind of preparation for the World Championships as originally planned. I took it for a couple of weeks, and my heart rate couldn’t rise and I couldn’t breathe. I took a rest in terms of. It seemed to work and I’m in good shape.”

After ten jumps, he is ready for Thursday’s competition.

“I went to Villach on Monday to jump five jumps. Yesterday (Tuesday) I jumped three jumps here and now two”, Rautionaho gloated after Thursday’s test round and qualifying round.

Rayon skin likes hills and speeds higher than normal. How would the jump start from the adjacent suurmäki?

“I would leave as soon as we get to it next week. I can not wait.”

There is a flying hill a couple of hundred meters away on the slope, but neither men nor women jump from it in the World Championships. I’d be interested in trying the raw leather sometime.

“I can be the first jumper when we get there.”

Women rarely get on the runway.

“A few have managed to jump from that. With Raw Air, the best 15 will get to Vikersund, Rautionaho mentioned the jumping competition tour in Norway in March, which culminates at the Vikersund airfield.”

Finland representatives Julia Kykkänen normalmäki’s competition ended already in qualifying. He jumped 77 meters and missed the competition place by 8.7 points.

“There was nothing left of it,” Kykkänen poked.

“There have been problems with the ankle, but it had nothing to do with this. I already jumped in Rasnov”, recalled the athlete who competed sparingly in February.

Anna of Norway Odine Ström was the most advanced in the qualification and stretched 99 meters. He got 0.2 points more than Germany Katharina Althaus.