WC skiing | Jenny Rautionaho, who fell violently, was named to the World Championship team, but there are no guarantees of jumping fitness

The mountain men leave for Planica with the expected quartet. The United’s substitute who stays at home will survive after the SC competitions.

Finland After a long discussion, the ski association was able to decide on the ski jumping and combined teams for the World Championships of Nordic skiing in Planica, Slovenia, which will start next week, and published the selections on Wednesday at noon.

At the beginning of February, in the World Cup competition, he fell badly and was injured in a rut Jenny Rautionaho mixed Julia Kykkänen was named to the women’s ski jumping team.

Does Rautionaho jump in Planica?

“I’m not taking a position on this yet. Let’s take a closer look,” the women’s head coach, reached by phone from the airport Ossi-Pekka Valta told.

Do you mean that Rautionaho’s jumping fitness will be looked at more closely?

“Let’s still go one day at a time,” Valta formulated.

In a barn after Rautionaho remained hospitalized in Germany and has not competed since then. Kykkänen has not competed in the World Cup at all in February.

In men, Finland is represented as expected Antti Aalto, Eetu Nousiainen, Niko Kytösaho and the recent junior world champion Vilho Palosaari. Kalle Heikkinen is a stay-at-home substitute.

In the combined Ilkka Herola, Eero Hirvonen, Walteri Karhumaa, Leevi Mutru, Arttu Mäkiaho and Otto Niittykoski was named to the men’s team, but one is a stay-at-home alternate. He will be named after the championships.

The women’s team includes jumping and skiing Anna Kerko, Minja Korhonen and Alva Thors.

