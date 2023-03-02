WC skiing | Jasmi Joensuu’s races are over in WC-Planica

Jasmi Joensuu did not fit in the women’s relay team this time.

Planica.

of Oberstdorf Having won relay bronze at the World Championships two years ago Jasmi to Joensuu it was fate to be left out of the relay team this time.

The Finnish coaching staff chose Joensuu instead for the 4×5 kilometer race on Thursday Johanna Matintalo. He has only skied the sprint of the opening distance in the World Championships so far.

Matintalo opens Finland’s message. Skiing the second leg Kerttu Niskanenthe third Eveliina Piippo and as an anchor is Krista Pärmäkoski.

Joensuu did not want to comment on the selections on Wednesday evening. He said that his races are in Planica now, so he won’t ski the traditional 30 km race on Saturday.

After the tenth race on Tuesday, Joensuu felt like skiing.

“Then we’ll see if I can still ski”, he referred to the relay selections.

The World Cup the opening sprint went to Joensuu part due to a fall in the quarter-finals. In the final results, he was still the best Finn, 16th.

Joensuu was sixth with Krista Pärmäkoski in the double relay and 32nd in the free ten kilometer race.

In his only race so far, Matintalo was 26th in the sprint.

The message team the choice spoke in advance.

Acting as a commentator for Viaplay Kerttu Niskanen husband and coach Juho Mikkonen openly supported the choice of Matintalo for the relay instead of Joensuu.

Sanomat’s ski expert Harri Kirvesniemi wondered why Joensuu skied on Tuesday either because of the coaches or because of his own will. Kirvesniemi thought it was a waste of energy with the message in mind.

