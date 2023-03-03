WC skiing | Iivo Niskanen primed the anchor part for Niko Anttola: “Everyone has cheated”

Iivo Niskanen gave fatherly instructions to the hero anchor.

Sanoman the competition broadcast witnessed from a close distance when Finland’s head coach Teemu Pasanen and a second division skier Iivo Niskanen were having fun Niko Anttolaa before the anchor part of this.

Niskanen had just finished his part. He took Anttola, who had changed into racing clothes, into a fatherly embrace and whispered something in his ear.

Cross mat Hakola told his own version of the situation after the competition.

“Iivo said that after 2009 all the anchors have failed. There is no pressure. He said that everything is a plus,” Hakola elaborated.

Niskanen’s own memory of the situation was different.

“I guess I’d say that you bravely set out to do your own skiing. It often happens that when there is a group like that, it’s easy to start looking at the speed of others. I’d rather start off with a relaxed hard start, then the gap will remain big enough and the faith will run out behind me.”

On the move so there were two different versions.

In the end, however, it turned out that all parties were telling the truth. Niskanen revealed that he had given all anchors have failed – his encouragement already on the eve of the message on Thursday evening.

“We told Niko that we are used to coming out of these kinks without a medal – that is, I just go with a relaxed mind,” Niskanen stated.

Anttola reacted to the instruction he received in a cool way – just like everything else in the middle of the silver rustle.

“There’s nothing wrong with that. We assumed that this would not happen again.”

Finland won the previous men’s long relay medal in 2009.

