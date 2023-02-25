WC skiing | HS follows the World Cup skiing – The women finally got on the track, Niskanen and Pärmäkoski in the hunt for medals

The most interesting Finnish sport on Saturday is the women’s skiathlon, or combined competition.

Planica The most interesting Finnish sport on Saturday’s race day of the World Ski Championships is the women’s skiathlon, or combined competition, starting at 3 p.m.

Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski start their hunt for medals in the 7.5 + 7.5 kilometer race. Completing the Finnish quartet Anne Kyllönen and Eveliina Piippo.

Saturday’s first medals will be awarded in the women’s team hill. Finland is not participating in the competition.

Race day the hill section of the combined one that opened went completely under the bench for the Finns. Arttu Mäkiaho ranked 25th as the best Finn.

Eero Hirvonen was the 32nd Ilkka Herola 33rd and Walteri Karhumaa 36:s.

The combined skiing part starts at 4:30 p.m. and the men’s normal hill race, which ends the race day, at 6 p.m.

All four Finnish jumpers got a place in the competition in the qualification. Niko Kytösaho was the 20th of qualifying, Antti Aalto 27th, Vilho Palosaari 42’s and Eetu Nousiainen 45th