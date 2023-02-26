WC skiing | HS follows the World Cup skiing – Sprint relays start at 12:30, falls on the combined hill

In the Finnish women’s team, Krista Pärmäkoski and Jasmi Joensuu ski sprint relays. Joni Mäki and Niilo Moilanen compete in the men’s category.

I ski At the World Championships in Planica, team competitions will be held on Sunday. HS follows the events of the race day in the tracking found below this story.

The skiers’ day starts at 12:30 Finnish time, when the women’s preliminaries begin. Men’s preliminaries will be skied from 1 p.m. The finals are for women at 14:30 and for men at 15:00.

Even before the skis at 11:30, the hill part of the combined mixed team competition started. compete in the Finnish team Minja Korhonen, Alva Thors, Ilkka Herola and Eero Hirvonen.

The departure for the skiing section is at 4:00 p.m. after the skiing breaks

At the end of the evening, there is a mixed team competition in ski jumping. Finland will be represented by four in the competition starting at 6 p.m Julia Kykkänen, Jenny Rautionaho, Antti Aalto and Niko Kytösaho.