WC skiing | How will Iivo Niskanen succeed in his main competition of the season? – 50 kilometers of the World Championships in progress

The World Cup in Planica ends today with a 50 km joint start.

Planica The World Championships end today with the 50 km joint start competition, which is for Finland’s most successful skier in recent years Iivo Niskanen the most important competition of the season.

Niskanen won Olympic gold on this same distance in 2018, but he has not achieved any World Cup medals on the longest distance of the prestigious Games.

Sanoma’s expert Harri Kirvesniemi estimates that Niskanen is one of the medal candidates for the traditional skiing competition, along with the Norwegians. Of course, on the condition that his skis work competitively.

Read more: Harri Kirvesniemi’s tickling assessment of the culmination of the World Ski Championships

Niskanen performed strongly in the second leg of Friday’s relay, where the Finnish men won the silver medal.

50 kilometers of that team also ski Cross mat Hakola and Perttu Hyvärinen. Finland’s four is completed by a first-timer at the prestigious championships Ville Ahonen.

Read more: Perttu Hyvärinen would now have a place to pay pottu in pottu to Iivo Niskanen

The competition started in Planica at 1 pm Finnish time. Sanoma’s race editorial follows the competition moment by moment in this article.