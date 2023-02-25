WC skiing | Harri Kirvesniemi shared his view on the Finnish women’s relay team: “A small risk must be taken”

Harri Kirvesniemi explains why it is difficult for some skiers to switch from traditional to free skiing in a combined competition.

Women’s The 15-kilometer combined race was decided in a way that many knew Sanoma’s expert Harri Kirvesniemen think waiting.

“Most of the group knew what was going to happen a little before and after the change of skis. Ebba Andersson and Frida Karlsson they speed up and try to get away after changing skis”, says Kirvesniemi.

The big surprise of the competition was that Norway has been successful in long-distance Ski Classics competitions in recent years Astrid Øyre Slind took bronze.

“His traditional performance wasn’t a surprise, but he was so strong in the open.”

In Ski Classics, the tops are skied with just a flat push without grip creams.

“He obviously has a good upper body, which he was able to utilize. He’s really tough in tough shape,” Kirvesniemi said of the 35-year-old Slindi.

Mixed in the men’s and women’s combined competition, the fact that for some skiers the transition from traditional to free creates difficulties came out strongly.

The medalists seemed to have no problem with this. According to Kirvesniemi, the individual differences in this matter are related to the functioning of the muscles.

“In a place like that, it’s traditional to walk a long way to the stadium. When you then have to head off to make a move in the opposite direction, it’s so personal, who succeeds and who doesn’t. For many, it starts to flow, for example, after a few kilometers.”

According to Kirvesniemi, difficulties arise for many people due to the fact that traditional and free muscle work are quite different.

“The traditional one has a short, fast kick that takes place in the normal direction of a person’s movement, i.e. in the same direction as when walking and running. The power output is short. In skating, the position goes a little lower, and the kick is a long sliding press. It’s a completely different type of power output.”

Fifth ranked Kerttu Niskanen said that he fell badly during training. In Kirvesniemi’s opinion, however, this did not appear as any kind of extra timidity in Niskanen’s performance in the lowlands, even though that area is not one of his strengths.

“If there was a fear that Kerttu would be different from the others in the bills, that didn’t seem to happen, but she came up with the bills just fine. Kertu’s performance as a whole was quite normal. It was expected for a long time that Andersson and Karlsson will fight in the front, and then there are 4-5 women with potential to fight for bronze.”

Krista Pärmäkoski Kirvesniemi even considered the performance the best for the last month.

“Eveliina Piipon the performance was great. The total effect of such a fall may be in the order of half a minute. Without the crash, it could have been realistic to fight for even 10th place.”

Now In the World Championships, you won’t be competing with the traditional long relay anymore, and the ten free skis on Tuesday will hardly change the prospects anymore. Without hesitation, Kirvesniemi drops her own view of the Finnish women’s relay team.

“Jasmi JoensuuNiskanen, Piippo and Pärmäkoski.”

“Nevertheless, we are perhaps a little behind. That’s why you have to take the small risk, for which there are very few options at the moment,” Kirvesniemi says, referring to Joensuu as a starter.

In the 2021 World Championships, Joensuu skied as a starter in the team that achieved a very exciting surprise bronze. That’s when Joensuu succeeded perfectly and came in fifth, seven seconds from the top.

“Jasmi is a capable skier of the opening section, because she has speed capacity. Then the small rushes at the beginning and the changes in rhythm along the way will not be as difficult as for many others.”