WC skiing | From Ilkka Herola, a complete crash on the slopes of the World Championships: “I have never skied in a potato field like this before”

Snow and wind have messed up the plans of the organizers and athletes of the World Ski Championships, but the logistical ease is pleasing.

Planica

Walter Hoferthe man talking on the radio phone with a reddish headband on his head became familiar to tens of millions of television viewers when he served as the ski jumping competition director of the International Skiing and Snowboarding Federation FIS during the wind lottery days of the sport from 1992 until 2020.

In the snow, Hofer also grabbed the brush if necessary, at least when the television camera was nearby. Successor Sandro Pertile has remained more foreign to television viewers, because even towards the end of Hofer’s tenure, the competitions could be carried out more slowly than before due to the wind compensation rules.

At the World Nordic Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia, Pertile, a man in a black bandana talking on a radio phone, and also the leader of the combined competition Lasse Ottesen have received more attention than before, because the snow and wind have messed up the plans of the race organizers.

Snow and wind shouldn’t be a surprise at a winter outdoor sports event, but Sunday’s farcical hill section of the combined mixed team competition and the evening’s mixed team hill with its unusually long breaks for modern times were like a breath of the past, literally.

Finland of the combined athletes Eero Hirvonen didn’t mince his words when competitors fell like hay on the downslope, sticky with fresh snow. Instead of rakes and skis, he needed more robust tools. Soon the snow cat came to the scene and changed the downhill slope and the competition schedules.

Hirvosen, who is participating in his sixth prize competitions, also had his say about the ski slopes.

“I don’t know why, but the track is not flat but undulating. For example, the back straight has been really uneven. Then when the snow hits the trigger, it’s hard to keep your balance,” Hirvonen said after the skiing part of the mixed team competition.

World Cup competitions in the early stages there were plenty of crashes and outs, of which the cross-country skier did the worst Arsi Ruuskanen. The WC job was cut short due to a leg injury.

“Now in the colder weather the landings were easy, but the weather has been unpleasant. Our first race was skied in slush. Then you enter the corners with a different driving line every time”, Hirvonen opened.

“When you’re racing and you get tired, you can’t even stand up straight. Otherwise, those bills are not exceptionally difficult.”

The combined women’s individual competition was also skied on sun-drenched slopes. From Finns Alva Thors and Minja Korhonen fell down.

“Would Alva like to comment as an experience expert”, Ilkka Herola referred to Thors falling and the ski breaking.

Thors felt the cold helped.

“Today the tracks were in better condition, and the descents were not that difficult. The weather has been the main reason why landings have been dangerous,” he said on Sunday.

“I agree,” Herola stumbled.

Hirvonen and Herola have been touring the world’s hills and tracks for a long time.

“The track profiles here are typical for our sport. We’ve been zigzagging like that every single weekend for the past ten years. There are risks, and worse things happen from time to time. If you still have traditional skis under you, you have to think differently than we do”, said Herola, who was sipping on shorter free skis.

On Sunday, the downhills were in better shape, but the stadium disappointed Herolank’s expectations.

“The stadium was in poor condition. The guardians had apparently been walking on the back straight all day. I’ve never skied such a potato field before in value competitions. It would have been enough for the paving machine to level it once.”

“If there had been a final fight, coming to the stadium would have been in terrible shape. All kinds of patties and lumps were enough.”

Planica is known as a ski jumping resort, but according to Herola, from the point of view of skiing, the surrounding conditions are clearly at the level of a competition.

“If you compare to the previous ones, I have never been in such a simple place before. Everything is on the verge. Jogging tracks, social facilities, warm facilities and food are all nearby. Logistically, this is very easy for an athlete. I can say that I’ve seen worse,” stressed Herola, who is competing in her ninth prestigious competition.

