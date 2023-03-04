WC skiing | Finland’s lubrication boss puzzled before Iivo Niskanen’s World Cup gold chase: “We should be worried”

Mika Venäläinen said in the evening that the reasons for Finland’s grease pancake were still shrouded in mystery.

4.3. 18:18

Planica

I ski The penultimate distance of the World Championships, the 30-kilometer (p) joint start race, was a bad pass by Finnish maintenance.

All Finnish skiers, Kerttu Niskanen, Krista Pärmäkoski, Johanna Matintalo and Anne Kyllönen, were disappointed with their skis. The neck was troubled by the lack of glide, Matintalo’s ski didn’t even fit.

Finland’s lubrication manager Mika Venäläinen admitted outright that there was a failure in the service truck. The Russian could not say until after the race what went wrong with the lubrication.

Situation hadn’t changed much about three hours after the race ended. After the race, Finnish maintenance tested the skis and products to find out the cause of the problems, but no clear answer was obtained.

“We still haven’t been able to figure out what’s wrong. The biggest problem was with Niskanen’s latter pair,” Venäläinen stated by phone.

The female skiers and the Russian had a long meeting after the race. In the ring, there was a sparring, which went wrong.

“The feedback was direct, but there was no shouting. Don’t beat yourself up about it,” the lubrication guru said.

Russian according to the Finnish servicemen, they were not going to test the skis again on Saturday evening.

“It doesn’t make any sense now because the weather is so different.”

The most alarming thing about the situation is that Sunday has been promised the same type of weather as Saturday: warm and sunny.

Finland’s maintenance is enough to appreciate, so that Iivo Niskanen the golden yacht in the 50 kilometer race does not fall on bad equipment.

“Of course you have to worry about tomorrow. We’ll think about it tonight,” Venäläinen said.

Read more: Direct talk from the Finnish coach about Kerttu Niskanen’s skis

Read more: The Finnish skiers had a long meeting with the maintenance manager right at the stadium

Read more: Kerttu Niskanen’s dream of a medal was crushed – “Halfway through the journey I noticed that the medal was lost”

Read more: Krista Pärmäkoski’s coach talked about critical moments before the race