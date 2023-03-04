According to the Russian journalist, only Russia can challenge Norway in men’s skiing.

World the number one problem of skiing has been solved: the World Cup is ruined because Russia is not participating.

This was the result of the Russian of Championat magazine supplier Angelina Nikolayeva in his column.

The final nail, the decisive proof, was the men’s 4×10 km relay, which Norway won overwhelmingly. This, Nikolajeva writes, proves the big problem of modern skiing.

“The dull competition perfectly mirrors what happens in men’s cross-country skiing when Russia is not involved: Norway completely dominates, and the others have no chance.”

Norway won the relay in superior style ahead of Finland with silver and Germany with bronze.

“Norway led so overwhelmingly that Johannes Kläbo just went on a 10 km cross-country ski run in Slovenia and got to finish beautifully with the Norwegian flag in hand. This once again proves that no other team in the world than Russia can challenge Norway.”

The struggle and after mourning, Nikolajeva pours out praises for the Finnish skiers. Iivo Niskanen performance in the second leg gets praise, but “practically unknown” Niko Anttola gets the biggest compliments.

“Anttola’s performance was spectacular, because he didn’t let the challengers get close and brought Finland to the finish line in second place.”

In Russia, we have to wait for a long time to prove our own skiing prowess. The next World Ski Championships will be held in 2025, and the next Winter Olympics will be held a year later. Before that, the country has to find its way back to compete in international events at all.