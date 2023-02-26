WC skiing | Finland was sixth in the combined historic World Cup mixed competition

The scepter of the competition format went to Norway first.

Planica

Finland the team managed to keep its sixth place in the combined WC mixed team competition in Planica. The competition in question was held for the first time at the adult competition level.

The Finnish team was formed in skiing order Eero Hirvonen, Minja Korhonen, Alva Thors and Ilkka Herola.

The conditions made it difficult to jump from the HS100 hill in the morning, and after the restarted hill section, Finland was sixth, 1.25 behind Norway. When the Norwegian team includes the best in the sport in both men and women – Jarl Magnus Riiber and Gyda Westvold Hansen –, there was no doubt about the champion.

The victory in a total distance of 15 kilometers was separated by 47.8 seconds to Germany. Austria was less than 15 seconds away from silver.

Finland’s gap to the top was about three and a half minutes, and there was also plenty of space in both directions.

The combined competitions at the World Championships in Planica continue on Wednesday with the Suurmäki men’s team competition.