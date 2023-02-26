WC skiing | Finland was humiliated on the World Cup track – responsible coach: “We’re not really bad at sprinting”

Niilo Moilanen and Joni Mäki lost to Norway by almost a minute in the pair sprint. According to Ville Oksanen, the responsible coach of the sprint men, the result was not twofold.

Planica

Finland team Niilo Moilanen–Joni Mäki got quite a bit of fluff in Sunday’s pair sprint.

They finished 11th in the race. Skiing giants such as Great Britain, Poland and the Czech Republic were wedged in front. Moilanen, 21, and Mäki, 28, were 58.4 seconds behind Norway, who took the gold.

We can talk about a stomach bug.

For Moilanen, Sunday’s bet was only the fourth pair sprint of his career and the first at the international level.

“After all, this is a different level than in the World Championships, but it’s not a surprise,” Moilanen stated.

Men’s responsible coach of the sprint team Ville Oksanen didn’t explain Sunday’s lackluster Finnish offering.

“The result is not twofold. The qualifying was pretty good, but in the finals we couldn’t keep up with the hard countries.”

Perhaps the most alarming thing is that it was not a big surprise that it ended up in the worse half of the ten.

Mäki, the pair sprint medalist of the previous two championships, is not in top form, and freestyle skiing is not Moilanen’s strength. It’s not a secret either that Moilanen’s endurance characteristics still don’t stand up to comparison with the world’s best.

Sunday’s race was endurance sports from start to finish.

“We didn’t start as medal favourites. Of course I did,” Oksanen admits.

Oksanen did not want to comment on whether there were even many other willing skiers for the men’s pair sprint than Moilanen and Mäki. In retrospect, it is easy to say that it might have been worth it to pass normal distance riders instead of pure sprinters on the track

“Many cross-country skiers have important personal trips coming up next week and a relay that is longer than the women’s. We decided that this is today’s duo,” Oksanen said.

However, according to the responsible coach, Finland is not a developing country for sprint skiing. He reminded that some of the skiers have suffered from illness throughout the winter, which was now mercilessly visible.

About sprinters Lauri Vuorinen got the flu at the beginning of February. Cross mat Hakolan the season has been a complete pancake so far, and Mäkiki hasn’t remained completely healthy

“That level now tells the truth today, but there were no problems with it. This season, four Finnish men have skied to the semi-finals. Norway has more, France and Sweden the same amount. We’re not really bad at sprinting,” Oksanen assured.

Men’s Norway celebrated the parisprint world championship. Italy was second and France third.

Correction 26.2.2023 at 17:50: Parisprint was won by Norway. Earlier in the article it was wrongly mentioned that Sweden won.