Monday, February 27, 2023
WC skiing | Finland took sixth place in the WC medley

February 26, 2023
Finland passed Switzerland in the second round.

Finland passed Switzerland in the second round.

Finland overtook Switzerland and came sixth in the second round of the World Ski Jumping Mixed Team Competition in Planica. There was a difference of 8.9 points between the countries after the opening round, and it turned 6.3 points in Finland’s favor.

Niko Kytösahon the jump of 95 meters in the second round was the best among Finns on the HS102 hill. In addition to him, the team included Jenny Rautionaho, Julia Kykkänen mixed Antti Aalto.

In a tight battle for the top of three countries, Germany won, Norway was second and home crowd favorite Slovenia was third.

On Sunday, Finland also finished sixth in the cross-country women’s double relay and in the combined mixed team competition.

