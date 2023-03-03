WC skiing | Calle Halfvarsson, who completely bowed to Niko Anttola, opened up that he didn’t want to be the anchor

The Swedish anchor was completely unable to catch Anttola’s lead.

Swedish Calle Halfvarsson was a decisive part of the men’s relay, but not as expected. Halfvarsson, who skied the anchor section, was part of the main group, which set off half a minute to Finland Niko Anttolan from behind.

Halfvarsson led the group some of the time, but mostly focused on passing. It played into Anttola’s bag when the gap did not narrow. In the end, Anttola held her position as second without any difficulty and none of those who started behind were able to challenge the young Finn.

In an interview after the race, Halfvarsson brought up his dissatisfaction with the way the Swedish team was built. Swedish newspaper According to Expressen The Swedish star said in Viaplay’s challenge that he would not have wanted to ski the anchor section.

“I have said that I want a traditional part, but then the coach announced the team and I just had to do my job and ski as an anchor. In retrospect, it didn’t go well,” Halfvarsson said.

Read more: Day of reckoning! That’s how much the Finnish men paid for the World Cup medal

Halfvarsson’s the place of the anchor was partly decided by the fact that Edvin Anger couldn’t fit in the team due to his poor performances at the World Cup. Anger anchored the team in the World Cup at the beginning of February, when Sweden finished second in the 4×7.5 kilometer relay at the Toblach World Cup.

“In hindsight, it would have been better that William [Poromaa] would have been an anchor, Jens [Burman] on the second free section and I on the traditional one,” said Halfvarsson.

Vapaata skied in the Swedish team, like Halfvarsson, in Poromaa, which had the third part. Burman was traditional, like a starter Johan Häggström.

Teammates at least they didn’t immediately start supporting Halfvarsson’s idea that he should have been traditional.

“Calle has shown in combined skiing that she can skate. Maybe the conditions were more difficult today,” said Jens Burman.

Read more: A Finnish millionaire caught his eye on a skiing promise: “You can call”

Read more: Krista Pärmäkoski jokingly commented on the termination speeches – “You can wait until tomorrow”

Read more: Finland’s medal account is open, the relay team’s button success brought silver – HS follows the day of the World Ski Championships