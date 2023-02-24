WC skiing | Arsi Ruuskanen’s World Championships are over

Arsi Ruuskanen’s World Cup job ended in a dramatic crash in the opening race.

Skier Arsi Ruuskanen crashed into the end of an advertising fence during a fast landing and injured his leg. It is a large soft tissue injury, no bone fractures were found in the examinations. As a result of the injury, Ruuskanen will no longer ski in the World Championships, the Finnish Ski Federation informs.

Ruuskanen drifted off the track in a left-turning bend after a long descent and hit the fences surrounding the track. He crashed headlong into a billboard post.