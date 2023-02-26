Monday, February 27, 2023
WC skiing | Arsi Ruuskanen, who was injured in the World Championships, is planning a quick trip home

February 26, 2023
WC skiing | Arsi Ruuskanen, who was injured in the World Championships, is planning a quick trip home

Arsi Ruuskanen wants to leave Slovenia on the way home already on Monday.

Arsi Ruuskanen The WC job in Planica ended painfully.

Ruuskanen ran into his commercials in Friday’s combined race. He lost his balance in a bend after a high-speed downhill and hurt his leg in the crash.

Ruuskanen was taken from the competition venue to hospital. The Finn was released from the hospital on Saturday after noon and returned to the national team’s hotel in Tarvisio.

SAnoma’s information Ruuskanen wants to get home from Slovenia quickly. An attempt was made to get a plane ticket for Ruuskanen on Sunday, and Monday is planned as the travel day.

The journey home may become a little more challenging than normal. According to Sanoma’s information, Ruuskanen, who hurt his leg, had to resort to the help of crutches when moving at least on Sunday.

Ruuskanen got a soft tissue injury in the hit on Friday, which can be more familiarly described as “wooden leg”.

“My health is OK considering the situation. It could have been worse. Thanks to everyone for the messages,” Ruuskanen wrote in the stories of his Instagram account on Saturday.

