WC skiing | Arsi Ruuskanen crashed violently into a fence at a speed of 50 kilometers per hour – this is how the dangerous run out happened

Arsi Ruuskanen tried to avoid competitors who had fallen in front of him in the 30 km combined race, and drove violently off the track.

Planica.

Arsi Ruuskanen the first adult races ended on Friday in the combined race, which was skied, with a violent outrun already after the first kilometer.

Ruuskanen ran into his commercials at high speed after dodging competitors who had fallen in front of him.

Ruuskanen received a hard blow to his leg. He was transported by sled from the terrain to the ambulance and further to the hospital.

Ruuskanen’s leg is not broken, but the doctor of the Finnish national skiing team Janne Pesonen according to him, he has a “big” soft tissue injury.

“It just needs to be improved now. It hurts. Everyone can imagine how well you can walk if you have counted your fifty commercials,” Pesonen describes Ruuskanen’s situation.

Ruuskanen spent the night under observation in the hospital. He said in his Instagram update that he was feeling ok considering the situation.

“It could have been worse.”

Personal trainer Ville Maunuksela spoke with Ruuskanen on Friday evening while Ruuskanen was in the hospital.

The exit took place on the downhill section in the turns, when the joint start race had been skied for about a kilometer.

Ruuskanen had three fallen skiers in front of him and he tried to avoid a collision by going around them on the outside.

“Arsi was already on the outdoor track and was trying to go around the sump from the outside. He dodged even further. The advertising fence was practically attached to the edge of the track and the ski caught it,” says Maunuksela.

Ruuskanen told Maunusela that the speed at the time of the collision was about 50 kilometers per hour.

“Arsi said that if the fence had been a couple of meters on the side of the field, he would have sorted out the situation,” says Maunuksela.

“The fence was made in such a way that it was tightly attached to the track. There was no space outside the track groove at all.”

Maunuksela also criticized the race organizers for the design of the track. In terms of safety, the joint start race is not the best solution, when after the 200-meter starting straight, a two-kilometer winding downhill section begins.

“It’s clear that the group won’t break up, but instead there will be a hundred men in one lump.”

Maunuksela does not know the conditions more precisely because he is in Finland. He thinks that salting the slope would not have improved the situation, as the speed of the skiers would have been even faster on the icy slope.

Maunuksela believes that we can see more falls and equipment breakdowns at the same point.

Maunuksela says that joint start competitions are part of cross-country skiing, but their increasing popularity creates demands on course designers.

“It should be taken into account that even the athletes who start a little further back would have a fair chance to compete. Those who start in the top ten have time and space to choose their place in the descents, but the athletes who ski in places 20-30 are no longer on an equal footing on many tracks.”

Ruuskanen the international competition season is now over. However, it is possible that he would still compete in the spring games in his home country, if the recovery period goes quickly and well.

In any case, Ruuska is awaiting magnetic resonance imaging and further examinations in Finland.

Doctor of the Finnish national team Janne Pesonen will not comment further on Ruuskanen’s situation.

According to Pesonen, Ruuskanen will travel to Finland when it is safe.

