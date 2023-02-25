Sunday, February 26, 2023
WC skiing | Aleksandr Bolšunov announced that he had won the World Cup gold – skiing in Russia’s own games

February 25, 2023
Russian skiing star Aleksandr Bolšunov won the combined event in the shadow competitions of Russia and Belarus. He was of the opinion that the achievement was equal to the world championship.

Alexander Bolshunov won World Championship gold in the combined competition two years ago in Oberstdorf.

On Friday, he was not on the tracks of Planica to defend his championship, because Russian athletes are excluded from international competitions. Russia’s attack on Ukraine has been going on for a year already.

Instead of the World Cup slopes, Bolšunov, 26, skied on Friday at the Malinovka ski center in the Russian national competitions, which in Russia are called the equivalent of the official World Cup skis. There are also Belarusian skiers.

The Russian skiing competitions follow exactly the same competition program as the World Cup skiing, so the men’s combined competition was held in Malinovka on Friday.

Bolshunov won the race by a clear margin over the runner-up To Sergei Ustyugov.

After the competition, Bolshunov brazenly threatened that he had won the World Championship gold.

“I successfully defended the title I won in Oberstdorf 2021. I’m really happy about it,” Bolšunov told Russian Match TV by.

Bolshunov has previously described World Cup skiing without Russians as “dirty”. He announcedthat I’m not going to watch the WC skiing at all.

The Russian Championat, on the other hand declaredthat Bolšunov would have beaten the Norwegians and definitely won the WC gold in the combination race in Planica.

Norwegian the men were completely superior in Planica on Friday and took a quadruple victory.

Simen Hegstad Krüger won gold, Johannes Høsflot Klæbo took silver and Sjur Røthe bronze. Paul Golberg was fourth.

Perttu Hyvärinen was the tenth best Finn, Iivo Niskanen was the 13th

