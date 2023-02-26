WC skiing | A strange dispute arose over the sale of Perttu Hyvärinen’s competition outfit – the manager confuses more: “Share, that’s what was written”

Perttu Hyvärinen’s new manager has immediately caused smoke to rise from the ears of the men of the Ski Federation.

I ski So far, the most talked about topic of the World Championships has been the skier Perttu Hyvärinen case. Hyvärinen’s partner’s soup bucket in the TV interview has spoken widely. Even the state-owned company had to censor its TV broadcasts.

On Sunday, the case took a new turn. Contrary to what the first reports said, Hyvärinen will not receive a fine of 3,000 euros from the Ski Association, but will get off with a warning because of his previous integrity.

Hyvärinen’s manager is looming in the background Olli-Pekka “Lelu” Ojansivu35.

Ditch side announced on Friday immediately after the fine news that he had sold Hyvärinen’s World Cup outfit for 3,000 euros.

The gentlemen of the ski association do not like to melt.

“It couldn’t have sold it! The competition outfit belongs to the Ski Association”, the commercial manager of the association Jari-Pekka Jouppi says to Sanoma.

“This is the same as if I called you to say, hey, I forgot to say that I sold your car. Would you mind giving me the keys? This is a similar thing. Sold the race outfit, yeah. You can’t sell what you don’t own,” Jouppi continues.

Jouppi says that he read Ojansivu’s statement in the media, in which he said his intention was to “confuse”.

“I think that if he understood what kind of things he’s fooling around with, maybe he wouldn’t be confused,” Jouppi thunders.

“The ski association could lose a partner whose contract sum is six figures. Playing with dangerous things. I’m absolutely sure that Mr. Ojansivu doesn’t know about this.”

In case of such a case, a clause has been included in the Ski Federation’s athlete contract, according to which the athlete who caused the loss of a partner has to pay the federation 100,000 euros.

Jouppi says that he has not been in contact with Ojansivu.

“I have nothing to say to him. We have a contract with athlete Perttu Hyvärinen. Not Ojansivu. The whole trick was to seek publicity.”

Manager Ojansivu said that he sold Perttu Hyvärinen’s World Cup outfit. It does not suit the Ski Association.

The message reached on Sunday, Ojansivu will also comment on the case that has taken on large proportions.

“It’s good that you’re interested,” says Ojansivu.

“Hopefully the Ski Federation guys understand that this is where the sport gets a lot of visibility. However, I don’t think anyone has been hurt mentally or physically here.”

Hearing about the sale of Joup’s charred competition outfit, Ojansivu has a lightning-quick reply.

“It doesn’t even know what I’ve sold! After all, I could have sold a junior outfit, for example.”

In the sales announcement he published on Instagram on Friday evening, Ojansivu did, however, specifically sell the World Cup outfit.

“That’s how it was written, so it’s the outfit for the World Cup. Has Perttu been to the World Championships before?”

Yes, four times.

“Well, then it could be someone old,” Ojansivu dodges.

Joopi is not the only man in the union’s top coat whose eyes Ojansivu has become. Chairman of the Ski Association Markku Haapasalmi hinted to Sanoma that there will probably be constructive discussions with Ojansivu.

Lelu Ojansivu is a former national team volleyball player.

“Apparently, the new Manager’s studies are still a little in progress, so to speak. Good cooperation with him will certainly be achieved through constructive discussions,” said Haapasalmi.

Ojansivu strikes back.

“What the hell doctrines should I follow? Oh those boring old ones, what does everyone else do? Yes, they are unfinished and will be unfinished for the rest of my life,” Ojansivu laughs.

Joopi says that in his time around the national skiing team, there has not been another troublemaker like Ojansivu.

The manager himself is not going to be in contact with the men of the union.

“What am I calling there? I have nothing against the gentlemen of the Ski Association”, Ojansivu says.

“That’s what I’m wondering about, that if someone twists something negative about this, oh my god! So this is damn good marketing for the World Cup. Every damn skiing person knows that it’s the World Championships, but do those who don’t normally follow skiing know?”

Ditch side also reveals that during the weekend he has received contacts from athletes who would like to join the volleyball legend’s management team. So far, Ojansivu has no proteges other than Hyvärinen.