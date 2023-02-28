WC skiing | A hilarious publication from Perttu Hyvärise – does the fine saga end with this joint photo?

The Ski Association and Perttu Hyvärinen were at odds because of advertising.

A windsurfer gained fame with his publicity stunt after the combined competition of the World Championships Perttu Hyvärinen seems to have come to an agreement with the Finnish Skiing Association, which has taken colorful turns.

Hyvärinen published pictures, a video and a text on her Instagram account on Monday evening. In the pictures, he appears in an obviously cheerful mood as the commercial director of the Ski Association Jari-Pekka Joupin with.

“The third and at the same time the last part of the thriller-like comedy and the closing speech,” Hyvärinen’s message read.

In the video, Hyvärinen utters her last words with a twinkle in her eye.

“Ladies and gentlemen. This comedy has now come to an end. It’s time to say thank you and lower the curtain”, says Hyvärinen theatrically and bows deeply.

Advertising frenzy started on Friday after the combined competition, when Hyvärinen prominently displayed his partner’s can of food in a Yle TV interview.

The matter went through in the live broadcast, but later when showing the interview again, Yle had treated the ad as unrecognizable.

The skiing association, which has its own cooperation patterns and precise agreements, took rounds of advertising. The product presented by Hyvärinen is not one of the partners of the Ski Association.

There was interesting talk about it, e.g. The commercial director of the ski association Jari-Pekka Joupin and Hyvärinen’s Manager Olli-Pekka “Lelu” Ojansivu between.

Hyvärinen was even slapped with a contract fine of 3,000 euros on Friday. At that point, Ojansivu announced that he would sell Hyvärinen’s ski outfit to cover the costs of the fine, which only added rounds of controversy.

“It couldn’t have sold it! The competition outfit belongs to the Ski Association”, Jouppi said.

On Sunday, it became clear that Hyvärinen will be released from the advertising campaign with a warning due to his previous integrity.

Judging from Hyvärinen and Joup’s joint pose, an agreement has now been found.