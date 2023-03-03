WC skiing | A Finnish millionaire caught his eye on a skiing promise: “You can call”

Juha Vidgren, the major owner of Ponsse, is one of the most important patrons of Finnish sports. He is now watching the World Ski Championships with Tero Pitkämäki.

Ilmala Many eyes were wet in the arena at the beginning of 2015, when he was named Sportsman of the Year Sami Jauhojärvi selected with Iivo Niskanen gave his acceptance speech. The young Olympic champion’s voice collapsed when Niskanen described the deceased in 2010 Einari Vidgrenin spiritual and financial importance in the early stages of his career.

The cartridge from his own village, or Vieremä, wanted to do his own, significant part to help Niskanen’s skiing sisters realize their sports dreams.

“I remember that moment very well. It was a big emotional charge in our family,” he said Juha Vidgren on Thursday in Planica.

He owns more than a fifth of his father’s creation, the listed company Ponsse, which manufactures forest machines in Vieremä with just under 700 employees. Vidgren is a member of the company’s board.

Walker Valentin Kononen in the pace of the 50 kilometers of the European Championships in Helsinki in 1994. He was the first athlete sponsored by the forest machinery company Ponsse.

Ponsse has profiled itself as a truly significant sponsor of Finnish sports, especially in the 2000s. Ivo and Kerttu Niskanenthe javelin legend following the Planica World Championships in Vidgren’s company Tero Pitkämäkia volleyball player Antti Siltala and a rally car driver Esapekka Lappi are good examples. Each species is at least in some way related to mental images of the forest or at least rural Finland.

First The top athlete supported by Ponsse was a walker in the 1990s Valentin Kononen.

“Sometime around 2010, Ponsse put about 300,000 euros a year into sports sponsorship. The amount has increased somewhat, but not enormously,” says Vidgren.

In total, the company has spent millions of euros on sports sponsorship.

Ponsse is also actively looking for new athletes for its team, and one name is a skier Niko Anttola has recently made a big impression on Vidgren as well.

The 20-year-old skiing comet Niko Anttola has made a big impression on Juha Vidgren.

“You can call. It’s possible to talk, Vidgren advises a promising young skier”, who you’d think would take action.

“He is clearly an exceptionally talented young athlete, and we have to start thinking about the next generation after Niskaste.”

Juha Vidgren is in Planica watching the World Cup.

Vidgren is very broadly interested in sports and likes to talk with athletes of different sports.

“It’s amazing how many very good athletes who train with international goals live hand to mouth in Finland. Yes, let’s go thin.”

The sports sponsorship markets in Norway and Sweden are about three times larger than in Finland. Vidgren, who knows both countries well through his business activities, knows this very well.

“Sweden simply has more large companies in a large number of industries. Norway has oil.”

Ponssen the motive to invest significantly in sports sponsorship has also been wondered at. The harvesters and loader tractors manufactured by the company are not actual consumer products.

“Our family has always been very interested in sports. That’s the starting point. Another has been to spread good things to the Ylä-Savo region; we are very local. Thirdly, we strongly believe in the role model effect of elite sports in many good things”, such as children’s movement.

Of course, there were other reasons.

“Of course, we also wanted to get more recognition and positive visibility for the company,” says Vidgren, whose father was also known for his remarkable crab stable.

This the tradition has continued in the family.

Vidgren’s hold on his athletes is well illustrated by the fact that Juha Vidgren is, for example, a close friend of Pitkämäki and Iivo Niskanen.

In team sports, Ponsse’s logo is at least known from KalPa’s uniform.