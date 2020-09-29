WBPSC JSE 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2020 Admit Card will be released soon. The admit cards will be issued on the Commission’s website wbpsc.gov.in. In this regard, the Commission has issued a notice on its official website.

After the issue of the admit card, the candidates who have registered for this examination will be able to download their admit card from the website of the Commission.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination 2020 will be held on Sunday, 11 October 2020 at various examination centers across the state. In such a situation, the admit card of the examination will be issued by this evening or till tomorrow.

Candidates are advised to take hall tickets with them while going to the examination center otherwise they can be prevented from entering the examination center.

Along with the admit card, the candidate should take two passport size photographs and a photo identity card like Aadhaar card to the examination center. read ahead- official notice.

How to download your admit card-

Commission’s official website wbpsc.gov.in Go to

Click on the link of ‘West Bengal Judicial Service admit card 2020’ on the home page.

Now a new page will appear on which candidates fill their login details.

The admit card will be on your screen as soon as you press the submit button. Now you can download or print it out.