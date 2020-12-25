WBBPE 16500 Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Board of Elementary Education (WBBPE) has started the application process for the recruitment of 16500 Primary Teacher Posts. As per the recruitment notification of West Bengal Education Board, successful candidates of TET 2014 can apply to get the appointment of Assistant Teacher in the primary schools of the state. The recruitment of 16500 posts of primary teacher will be for the state government primary schools, aided schools and other recognized schools. Candidates wishing to apply for this teacher recruitment can apply online by visiting www.wbbpe.org, wbbprimaryeducation.org after seeing the entire recruitment advertisement and conditions.

Important dates of application

Date of publication of recruitment advertisement – 22-12-2020

Online application start date – 24-12-2020

Last date for online application – 06-01-01 2021

Any Indian citizen can apply. Provided he holds the minimum qualification prescribed for primary teacher recruitment under NCTE. Along with this, the candidate should also pass the TET exam. Candidates of reserved category will also be given exemption as per rules.

Selection Process : Candidates applying will have to undergo a written examination and then an interview if successful. After this, the merit list of successful candidates will be prepared. Posting according to the vacancies will be given to the person whose application is given priority in the application.

pay scale -28900 Basic, in addition DA and 12.5% ​​HRA will also be payable.

Application fee 200 rupees (50 rupees for reserved category)

Age Range – 18 to 40 years (on 01-01-2020)

Recruitment Advertisement / Notice WBBPE 16500 Teacher Recruitment Notification

Website – www.wbbpe.org