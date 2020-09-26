47 ‘



First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 3, Chelsea 0.

Four. Five’



Auction

Attempt missed. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.

44 ‘



Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44 ‘



Foul by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).

44 ‘



Auction

Attempt blocked. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assist – Jake Livermore.

43 ‘



Auction

Attempt missed. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the center of the box goes high and wide to the left. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.

40 ‘



Auction

Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

40 ‘



Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

40 ‘



Foul by Romaine Sawyers (West Bromwich Albion).

39 ‘



Auction

Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) right footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Reece James.

35 ‘



Corner, Chelsea. Corner committed by Sam Johnstone.

35 ‘



Auction

Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

3. 4′



Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3. 4′



Foul by Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion).

33 ‘



Foul by Tammy Abraham (Chelsea).

33 ‘



Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33 ‘



Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.

33 ‘



Auction

Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

31 ‘



Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

31 ‘



Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

29 ‘



Foul by N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea).

29 ‘



Matheus Pereira (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26 ‘



Bartley goal (3-0)

Gooooool! West Bromwich Albion 3, Chelsea 0. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left of the post. Assisted by Darnell Furlong with a header after a corner kick.









26 ‘



Yellow card

Reece James (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

26 ‘



Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Kai Havertz.

24 ‘



Robinson goal (2-0)

Gooooool! West Bromwich Albion 2, Chelsea 0. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.









2. 3′



Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2. 3′



Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

22 ‘



Auction

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Chelsea) right footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reece James with a cross.

twenty’



Auction

Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot at point blank range from the right side. Assisted by Reece James with a cross.

14 ‘



Timo Werner (Chelsea) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the center of the box. Assist – Mason Mount.

eleven’



Auction

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) left footed shot from the center of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Reece James with a cross.

10 ‘



Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Sam Johnstone tried a through ball but Matheus Pereira was caught offside.

10 ‘



Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

10 ‘



Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9 ‘



Auction

Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

9 ‘



Auction

Shot stopped low to the left. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assist – Mason Mount.

7 ‘



Yellow card

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

7 ‘



Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).

7 ‘



Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

6 ‘



Tammy Abraham (Chelsea).

6 ‘



(West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4′



Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

4′



Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).

3′



Robinson goal (1-0)

Gooooool! West Bromwich Albion 1, Chelsea 0. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the right of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Pereira.









two’



Foul by N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea).

two’



Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

one’



Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

one’



Foul by Matheus Pereira (West Bromwich Albion).





Matheus Pereira (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.





Foul by Timo Werner (Chelsea).





The first part begins.





Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump onto the field to start the warm-up exercises