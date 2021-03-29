Many Waze users were surprised to find that the application unexpectedly stopped including motorways in suggested routes for users.

The reason for this exclusion It is due to a change in the software that needs to have the TelePase configured within the software. Once the procedure is completed, the vehicle will be able to circulate on the expressways of the City of Buenos Aires.

Have a toll pass not only serves to avoid surcharges and delays, but also its use is mandatory in the City of Buenos Aires since September 2020.

These are the roads managed by Autopistas Urbanas Sociedad Anónima (AUSA), the company that manages the highways May 25, Perito Moreno, President Illia and Dellepiane.

Modification within the driving app It was reported by the Waze Argentina Community, which already began to detect this singularity in February but as they were isolated incidents, it did not report it.

But when the cases began to happen and the complaints were massed on social networks, decided to offer a guide for adding this information manually.

For incorporate the TelePase permission in the app, go to the configuration option, top left, showing the nut icon used by most platforms.

When accessing settings you will have to choose, in Driving Preferences, the option Permits and Tolls.

How to add TelePase information in Waze.

The Waze system calculates the toll rate based on the type of vehicle, the day of the week and the time of the trip. The prices are reported by the local community and although it is about having them as updated and accurate as possible, at some point it could fail. Anyway, it serves to have a good approximation of what you are going to pay.

The Google-owned mapping platform always look for the fastest route, even if the time savings may be only one minute. For this reason, many times when using it we receive longer routes than we could plan for a marginal time saving.

New applications

Last year, through a statement, Android Auto announced its intention to expand the quota for new navigation applications. The one chosen to be the third in contention is Sygic Navigation, who finally arrived at the operating system for vehicles.

The new functionality is now available, in both wired and wireless Android Auto. The connection is stable, browsing is done properly, and Sygic can be used both online and offline. The latter is a Premium function that, if the application is started for the first time, it can be used for a limited time.

Until now there were only two applications that could be opened within Android Auto: Google Maps and Waze. The suspicious thing is that both are from the same company and creator of the system.

It has voice announcements (payment), it is possible to consult the entire route, it offers announcements on the vehicle’s console and also the usual points of interest. It is an excellent navigation system that keeps the maps and components sufficiently updated.

